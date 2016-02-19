Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 19
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080584027
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1987
Page Count: 325
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 28th January 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584027
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Graham Webb Serial Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.