Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125053174, 9780080584003

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 17

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780080584003
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1986
Page Count: 356
Table of Contents

NMR Spectroscopy of Paramagnetic Haem Proteins. Nuclear Magnetic Relaxation and Models for Backbone Motions of Macromolecules in Solution. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance of Less Common Quadrupolar Nuclei. Platinum NMR Spectroscopy. Each chapter includes references.

Description

NMR spectroscopy has grown to be a vitally important technique with applications in many areas of science. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy is quickly becoming the source for the latest information on current progress, both experimental and theoretical. Chemists in a variety of disciplines will be interested in this up-to-date, comprehensive series.

Readership

Physical and organic chemists.

Reviews

@qu:...an excellent and highly desirable series... @source:--ANALYTICAL CHIMICA ACTA

About the Serial Editors

Graham Webb Serial Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

