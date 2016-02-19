Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 17
1st Edition
Table of Contents
NMR Spectroscopy of Paramagnetic Haem Proteins. Nuclear Magnetic Relaxation and Models for Backbone Motions of Macromolecules in Solution. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance of Less Common Quadrupolar Nuclei. Platinum NMR Spectroscopy. Each chapter includes references.
Description
NMR spectroscopy has grown to be a vitally important technique with applications in many areas of science. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy is quickly becoming the source for the latest information on current progress, both experimental and theoretical. Chemists in a variety of disciplines will be interested in this up-to-date, comprehensive series.
Readership
Physical and organic chemists.
- 356
- English
- © Academic Press 1986
- 28th January 1986
- Academic Press
- 9780080584003
@qu:...an excellent and highly desirable series... @source:--ANALYTICAL CHIMICA ACTA
Graham Webb Serial Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK