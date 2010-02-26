Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123813558, 9780123813541

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 69

1st Edition

Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780123813541
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123813558
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th February 2010
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

  1. 129 Xe NMR Studies of Xenon Adsorption

    2. - K. V. Romanenko

  2. NMR Studies for Mapping Structure and Dynamics of Nucleosides in Water

    3. - Bernard Ancian

  3. Time Domain NMR Applied to Food Products

    4. - J. V. Duynhoven

  4. From Helical Jump to Chain Diffusion – Solid State NMR Study of Chain Dynamics in Semi-crystalline Polymers

- Qun Chen

Description

In recent years, no other technique has gained such significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.

Key Features

  • Provides updates on the latest developments in NMR spectroscopy
  • Includes comprehensive review articles
  • Highlights the increasing importance of NMR spectroscopy as a technique for structural determination

Readership

Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy.

Reviews

"An eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." --JOURNAL OF AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

About the Editors

Graham Webb Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

