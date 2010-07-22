Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 70
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Recent developments in INADEQUATE studies - Dušan Uhrin
- Applications of solid state 31p NMR - Sławomir Kaźmierski, Hassan Kassassir, Beata Miksa and Marek J. Potrzekowski
- Recent applications of solid state 17o NMR - K. Yamada
- Network structure of polymer gel systems characterized by field gradient NMR - Kazuhiro Kamiguchi, . Shigeki Kuroki, Yuji Yamane, Mitsuru Satoh and Isao Ando
- NMR Studies of polymer structure and morphology - Takeshi Yamonobe and Hiroki Uehara
In recent years, no other technique has gained such significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.
"An eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource." --Journal of American Chemical Society
Graham Webb Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK