Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 68
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Applications of 33S NMR Spectroscopy
- R. Musio
2. NMR of Peptide Toxins
- K. Johan Rosengren, Norelle L. Daly and David J. Craik
3. Application of NMR spectroscopy in isotope effects studies
- Stefan Jankowski
4. Residual Dipolar Couplings for the Configurational and Conformational Analysis of Organic Molecules
- G. Kummerlowe and B. Luy
Description
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained such significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy.
