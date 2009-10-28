Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123810410, 9780123810427

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 68

1st Edition

Editors: Graham Webb
eBook ISBN: 9780123810427
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123810410
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 2009
Page Count: 233
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
187.00
158.95
270.00
229.50
243.59
207.05
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
231.00
196.35
260.00
221.00
160.00
136.00
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Applications of 33S NMR Spectroscopy

- R. Musio

2. NMR of Peptide Toxins

- K. Johan Rosengren, Norelle L. Daly and David J. Craik

3. Application of NMR spectroscopy in isotope effects studies

- Stefan Jankowski

4. Residual Dipolar Couplings for the Configurational and Conformational Analysis of Organic Molecules

- G. Kummerlowe and B. Luy

Description

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained such significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.

Key Features

Provides updates on the latest developments in NMR spectroscopy
Includes comprehensive review articles
* Highlights the increasing importance of NMR spectroscopy as a technique for structural determination

Readership

Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy.

Details

No. of pages:
233
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123810427
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123810410

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Graham Webb Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.