Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 64
1st Edition
Preface Chapter 1. Theoretical and Experimental Studies on 19F NMR Shieldings in Mineral Glasses, Zeolites and Related Silsequioxanes by J.A. Tossell, University of Maryland, USA. Chapter 2. NOE Studies of Solvent-Solute Interactions by J.T. Gerig, University of California Santa Barbara, USA. Chapter 3. - DFT Computations of Transition Metal Chemical Shifts by Michael Buehl, Max Plank Institute, Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany. Chapter 4. Solid-State NMR Studies of Collagen Structure and Dynamics in Isolated Fibrils and in Biological Tissues by Daniel Huster, Martin Luther University Halle-Wittemberg, Germany. Chapter 5. NMR Studies of Beverage by J. Kidric, National Institute of Chemistry, Ljubljana, Slovenia. Chapter 6. Contribution of NMR Spectroscopy to Flavour Release and Perception by L. Tavel, E. Guichard and C. Moreau, INRA, Dijon, France. Chapter 7. Polymer Blend Miscibility by Jeffrey L. White, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, USA.
The great importance of NMR in many areas of scientific research is once again highlighted in this volume of Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy.
- Provides updates on the latest developments in NMR spectroscopy
- Includes comprehensive review articles
- Highlights the increasing importance of NMR spectroscopy as a technique for structural determination
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy.
- 224
- English
- © Academic Press 2008
- 13th October 2008
- Academic Press
- 9780080921815
- 9780123743374
Graham Webb Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK