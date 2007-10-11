Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 62
1st Edition
Flow Techniques in NMR Spectroscopy (P.A. Keifer) Vanadium-51 NMR (D. Rehder, T. Polenova and M. Bühl) Solid State Effects on NMR Chemical Shifts (A.M. Orendt and J.C. Facelli) NMR Studies of Encapsulated Macromolecules (P.F. Flynn, A.K. Simorellis and W.D. Van Horn)
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has grown to such importance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science when precise structural determination is required and when the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and nonspecialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.
- Provides updates on the latest developments in NMR spectroscopy
- Includes comprehensive review articles
- Highlights the increasing importance of NMR spectroscopy as a technique for structural determination
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy
- 236
- English
- © Academic Press 2008
- 11th October 2007
- Academic Press
- 9780080551944
- 9780123739193
Graham Webb Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK