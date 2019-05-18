Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 97
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Solid-state NMR of nanocrystals
Torsten Gutmann, Pedro B. Groszewicz and Gerd Buntkowsky
2. Ultrafast NMR diffusion and relaxation studies
Ville-Veikko Telkki and Vladimir Zhivonitko
3. NMR as a powerful tool to study lithium ion battery electrolytes
Simon Wiemers-Meyer, Martin Winter and Sascha Nowak
4. Recent NMR/MRI studies of biofilm structures and dynamics
Maria Pia Herrling, Susanne Lackner, Hermann Nirschl, Harald Horn and Gisela Guthausen
Description
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 97, provides an in-depth accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications. In recent years, no other technique has gained as much significance. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required, and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. This book has established itself as a premier resource for both specialists and non-specialists who are looking to become familiar with new techniques and applications pertaining to NMR spectroscopy.
Key Features
- Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
- Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
- Covers all aspects of molecular science, including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 223
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 18th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081028582
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081028599
About the Serial Editors
Graham Webb Serial Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK