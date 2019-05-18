Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081028582, 9780081028599

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 97

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Graham Webb
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081028582
eBook ISBN: 9780081028599
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th May 2019
Page Count: 223
Table of Contents

1. Solid-state NMR of nanocrystals
Torsten Gutmann, Pedro B. Groszewicz and Gerd Buntkowsky
2. Ultrafast NMR diffusion and relaxation studies
Ville-Veikko Telkki and Vladimir Zhivonitko
3. NMR as a powerful tool to study lithium ion battery electrolytes
Simon Wiemers-Meyer, Martin Winter and Sascha Nowak
4. Recent NMR/MRI studies of biofilm structures and dynamics
Maria Pia Herrling, Susanne Lackner, Hermann Nirschl, Harald Horn and Gisela Guthausen

Description

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 97, provides an in-depth accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications. In recent years, no other technique has gained as much significance. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required, and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. This book has established itself as a premier resource for both specialists and non-specialists who are looking to become familiar with new techniques and applications pertaining to NMR spectroscopy.

Key Features

  • Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
  • Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
  • Covers all aspects of molecular science, including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

Readership

Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy

Details

No. of pages:
223
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081028582
eBook ISBN:
9780081028599

About the Serial Editors

Graham Webb Serial Editor

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

