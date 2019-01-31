Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 96
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Applications of Hyperpolarisation and NMR Long-Lived States in Drug Screening
Nicola Salvi
2. Recent Developments in Absolute Shielding Scales for NMR Spectroscopy
Gustavo A. Aucar and I. Agustín Aucar
3. Mixed Network Phosphate Glasses: Seeing Beyond the 1D 31P MAS-NMR Spectra With 2D X/31P NMR Correlation Maps
Grégory Tricot
Description
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 96, provides an in-depth accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications, including all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required, and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. This book has established itself as a premier resource for both specialists and non-specialists, with this new release focusing on Recent Advances in Absolute Shielding Scales for NMR Spectroscopy, Applications of Hyperpolarus Long-Lived States in Drug Screening, and Characterization of Mixed Network Phosphate Classes by 1D and 2D NMR Techniques, amongst other topics.
Key Features
- Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
- Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
- Covers all aspects of molecular science, including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 151
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 31st January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081028537
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081028520
About the Serial Editors
Graham Webb Serial Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK