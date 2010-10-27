Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 71
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Magnetic Resonance of Systems with Equivalent Spin-1/2 Nuclides - John A. Weil
- Protein dynamics as reported by NMR - Zoltán Gáspári1 and András Perczel
- Virtual MRS: Spectral Simulation and its Applications - Brian J. Soher, Karl Young and Lana Kaiser
- Simulation of molecular motion of quadrupolar nuclei in solid-state NMR spectra - Flemming H. Larsen
- NMR Studies of Disorder in Condensed Matter Systems – K. P. Ramesh
Description
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool used by chemists and physicists to study the structure and dynamics of molecules. In recent years, no other technique has gained such significance as NMR spectroscopy. It is used in all branches of science in which precise structural determination is required and in which the nature of interactions and reactions in solution is being studied. Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy has established itself as a premier means for the specialist and non-specialist alike to become familiar with new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy.
Key Features
- Provides updates on the latest developments in NMR spectroscopy
- Includes comprehensive review articles
- Highlights the increasing importance of NMR spectroscopy as a technique for structural determination
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2010
- Published:
- 27th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080890555
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080890548
Reviews
"An eclectic and timely collection of reviews on recent advances and hot topics in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. ...faithful in citing seminal literature and past reviews, while including most, if not all, recent work in the past 10 years. For those who have an interest in NMR spectroscopy, this book would be an excellent resource."--Journal of American Chemical Society
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Graham Webb Editor
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK