Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 100
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. In Operando NMR Studies
Josef Granwehr
2. Recent Developments in Automotive Differential Analysis of NMR Results
Marc-André Delsuc
3. Applications of SIMPSON to NMR Studies of Peptides and Proteins
Thomas Vosegaard
4. Recent Developments in NMR Line Shape Analysis
Dmitry A. Cheshkov
Description
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 100, is a premier resource for both specialists and non-specialists who are looking to become familiar with new techniques and applications in NMR spectroscopy. Chapters in this new release cover In Operando NMR Studies, Recent Developments in Automotive Differential Analysis of NMR Results, Applications of SIMPSON to NMR Studies of Peptides and Proteins, Recent Developments in NMR Line Shape Analysis, and more.
Key Features
- Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
- Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
- Covers all aspects of molecular science, including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128209721
About the Serial Editors
Graham Webb
Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK