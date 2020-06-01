Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128209721

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 100

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Graham Webb
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128209721
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 310
Table of Contents

1. In Operando NMR Studies
Josef Granwehr
2. Recent Developments in Automotive Differential Analysis of NMR Results
Marc-André Delsuc
3. Applications of SIMPSON to NMR Studies of Peptides and Proteins
Thomas Vosegaard
4. Recent Developments in NMR Line Shape Analysis
Dmitry A. Cheshkov

Description

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 100, is a premier resource for both specialists and non-specialists who are looking to become familiar with new techniques and applications in NMR spectroscopy. Chapters in this new release cover In Operando NMR Studies, Recent Developments in Automotive Differential Analysis of NMR Results, Applications of SIMPSON to NMR Studies of Peptides and Proteins, Recent Developments in NMR Line Shape Analysis, and more.

Key Features

  • Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
  • Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
  • Covers all aspects of molecular science, including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

Readership

Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128209721

About the Serial Editors

Graham Webb

Editor of about 150 volumes, mostly dealing with aspects of NMR. Retired Professor of Chemistry from the University of Surrey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, London, UK

