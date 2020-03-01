Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 99
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Interaction of ionic liquids with proteins: NMR studies of binding and dynamics
Bandaru V.N. Phani Kumar and Ramireddy Ravikanth Reddy
2. Recent studies on accurate measurements of NMR transverse relaxation times
Rangeet Bhattacharyya, Ipsita Chakraborty, Arnab Chakrabarti and Swagata Mandal
3. Flow charts for the systematic solid-state 19F/2H-NMR structure analysis of membrane-bound peptides
Erik Strandberg and Anne S. Ulrich
4. Recent development in 1H NMR relaxometry
Danuta Kruk and Małgorzata Florek-Wojciechowska
Description
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 99, provides an in-depth accounting of progress in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and its many applications. Specific chapters in this new release include Recent Developments in the accurate measurement of NMR Transverse Relaxation Times, NMR Studies of the Binding and Dynamics of Ionic Liquids with Proteins, Recent Developments in 1HNMR Relaxometry, Solid State 19F NMR Studies of Oriented Peptides, and Applications of Nuclides other than 1H and 13C in Solid State NMR Studies of Pharmaceuticals.
Key Features
- Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
- Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
- Covers all aspects of molecular science, including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128209707