Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 101
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Solid-state NMR of small molecule adsorption in metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)
Marko Bertmer
Acidity characterization of solid acid catalysts by solid-state 31P NMR of adsorbed phosphorus-containing probe molecules: An update
Xianfeng Yi, Anmin Zheng and Shang-Bin Liu
15N NMR coordination shifts in transition metal complexes or organometallics with heterocycles containing nitrogen—Update for 2012-20
Leszek Pazderski
Update on 27Al NMR studies of aluminosilicate glasses
Mattias Edén
Description
Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, has established itself as a premier resource for both specialists and non-specialists who are looking to become familiar with new techniques and applications pertaining to NMR spectroscopy.
Key Features
- Serves as the premier resource for learning the new techniques and applications of NMR spectroscopy
- Provides a key reference for chemists and physicists using NMR spectroscopy to study the structure and dynamics of molecules
- Covers all aspects of molecular science, including MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
Readership
Organic, inorganic, analytical and physical chemists, biochemists, structural biologists, physicists and all those studying and using NMR spectroscopy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 25th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128209745
About the Serial Volume Editor
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
