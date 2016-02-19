Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125053471, 9780080583877

Annual Reports on NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 6C

1st Edition

Serial Editors: E.F. Mooney
eBook ISBN: 9780080583877
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 1977
Page Count: 658
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
231.00
196.35
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
658
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080583877

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

E.F. Mooney Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Anacon (Instruments) Limited, Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, England

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.