Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120403080, 9781483213866

Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes, Volume 8

1st Edition

Editors: George T. Tsao
eBook ISBN: 9781483213866
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th December 1985
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1. The Protosome: A Useful Artifact for Protein Purification

2. Ethanol Toxicity and Ethanol Tolerance in Yeasts

3. Bioseparation by Cartridge Chromatography

4. Concentration Polarization and Shear Deactivation of Protein during Ultrafiltration/Diafiltration

5. Chromatographie Purification of Semisynthetic Beta-Lactam Antibiotics

6. Regulation of Cellulolytic Activity

7. Computer Aids for Teaching Biotechnology

8. Steroid Bioconversions: One Industrial Perspective

9. Solubilizing Cellulosic Materials by Alkali-Cooking for Anaerobic Methane Production

10. Surface Adsorption and Reaction Kinetics of Enzymatic Cellulose Hydrolysis in a Column Reactor

11. Cellulose Pretreatments: Technology and Techniques

Index

Description

Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes, Volume 8 emphasizes the significant developments in fermentation processes.

This book discusses the formation of protosomes with yeast proteins, kinetics of the inhibition of yeast growth and fermentation by ethanol, and bioseparation by cartridge chromatography. The concentration polarization and shear deactivation of protein during ultrafiltration/diafiltration and chromatographic purification of semisynthetic beta-lactam antibiotics are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the regulation of cellulolytic activity, computer aids for teaching biotechnology, and steroid bioconversions. Other topics include the cellulose pretreatments and modeling of adsorption kinetics of cellulases in cellulose column.

This volume is useful to students and researchers conducting work on fermentation research and developments.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483213866

About the Editors

George T. Tsao Editor

