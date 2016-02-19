Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes, Volume 7 deliberates the significant developments in fermentation processes.

This book discusses the production and applications of Trichoderma reesei cellulase, microbial utilization of gaseous alkanes, and growth of mycelium and mushroom. The immobilized cells in sensing devices, economic aspects of fermentation processes, and impact of biotechnology on the health care industry are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the industrial mammalian cell culture, microbial biomass from renewables, and by-products from lignocellulosic materials. Other topics include the MB production by mixed cultures, costs of fermentation processes, and fermentations classified by carbon substrate.

This volume is a good reference for students and researchers interested in fermentation research and developments.