Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120403073, 9781483213859

Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes, Volume 7

1st Edition

Editors: George T. Tsao
eBook ISBN: 9781483213859
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd July 1984
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1. Rolling with the Times: Production and Applications of Trichoderma reesei Cellulase

2. Microbial Utilization of Gaseous Alkanes

3. Mushroom Cultivation—Technology for Commercial Production

4. Immobilized Microbial Cells

5. Fermentation Substrates and Economics

6. The Impact of Biotechnology on the Health Care Industry

7. Industrial Mammalian Cell Culture: Physiology-Technology-Products

8. Microbial Biomass from Renewables: A Second Review of Alternatives

Index

Description

Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes, Volume 7 deliberates the significant developments in fermentation processes.

This book discusses the production and applications of Trichoderma reesei cellulase, microbial utilization of gaseous alkanes, and growth of mycelium and mushroom. The immobilized cells in sensing devices, economic aspects of fermentation processes, and impact of biotechnology on the health care industry are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the industrial mammalian cell culture, microbial biomass from renewables, and by-products from lignocellulosic materials. Other topics include the MB production by mixed cultures, costs of fermentation processes, and fermentations classified by carbon substrate.

This volume is a good reference for students and researchers interested in fermentation research and developments.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483213859

