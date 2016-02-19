Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120403066, 9781483213842

Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes, Volume 6

1st Edition

Editors: George T. Tsao
eBook ISBN: 9781483213842
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1983
Page Count: 388
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1. Immobilized Living Microbial Cells

2. Bioenergy Production and Pollution Control with Immobilized Microbes

3. Large-Scale Cell Culture Technology

4. Mixing in Fermentation Processes

5. Aeration

6. Engineering at the Microorganism Scale

7. Enzymes of Industrial Interest—Traditional Products

8. Application of Biosensor in Fermentation Processes

9. Ventures in Yeast utilization

10. Recent Advances in D-Xylose Conversion by Yeasts

11. Effect of High-Energy Radiation on Lignocellulose Conversion

12. Interaction between Solid Substrate and Cellulase Enzymes in Cellulose Hydrolysis

13. Automation and Optimization of Fermentation Processes

Index

Description

Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes, Volume 6 focuses on the significant developments in fermentation processes.

This book discusses the application of immobilized living microbial cells, aerobic high-rate process for concentrated wastes, and large-scale cell culture technology. The gas-liquid mass transfer fermentation step, aeration devices, relative motion of cells and medium, and enzymes of industrial interest are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the microbial sensors for waste waters control, ventures in yeast utilization, and advances in D-xylose conversion by yeasts. Other topics include the effect of high energy radiation on lignocellulose, interaction between the solid substrate and the enzyme, and control and operation of fed-batch processes.

This volume is valuable to students and researchers aiming to acquire knowledge of fermentation research and developments.

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483213842

