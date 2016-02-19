Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Immobilized Living Microbial Cells
2. Bioenergy Production and Pollution Control with Immobilized Microbes
3. Large-Scale Cell Culture Technology
4. Mixing in Fermentation Processes
5. Aeration
6. Engineering at the Microorganism Scale
7. Enzymes of Industrial Interest—Traditional Products
8. Application of Biosensor in Fermentation Processes
9. Ventures in Yeast utilization
10. Recent Advances in D-Xylose Conversion by Yeasts
11. Effect of High-Energy Radiation on Lignocellulose Conversion
12. Interaction between Solid Substrate and Cellulase Enzymes in Cellulose Hydrolysis
13. Automation and Optimization of Fermentation Processes
Index
Description
Annual Reports on Fermentation Processes, Volume 6 focuses on the significant developments in fermentation processes.
This book discusses the application of immobilized living microbial cells, aerobic high-rate process for concentrated wastes, and large-scale cell culture technology. The gas-liquid mass transfer fermentation step, aeration devices, relative motion of cells and medium, and enzymes of industrial interest are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the microbial sensors for waste waters control, ventures in yeast utilization, and advances in D-xylose conversion by yeasts. Other topics include the effect of high energy radiation on lignocellulose, interaction between the solid substrate and the enzyme, and control and operation of fed-batch processes.
This volume is valuable to students and researchers aiming to acquire knowledge of fermentation research and developments.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th April 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483213842