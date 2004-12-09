Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120408344, 9780080544731

Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis, Volume 2004

1st Edition

Editors: Philip Weintraub Jeffrey Sabol Peter Norris Kenneth Turnbull
eBook ISBN: 9780080544731
Paperback ISBN: 9780120408344
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th December 2004
Page Count: 440
Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • List of Journals Abstracted
  • Glossary of Abbreviations
  • I: Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions
    • I.A Carbon - Carbon Single Bonds
    • I.B Carbon-Carbon Double Bonds
    • I.C Carbon-Carbon Triple Bonds
    • I.D Cyclopropanations
    • I.E Thermal and Photochemical Reactions
    • I.F Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon-Carbon Bond
    • I.G Synthesis via Organometallics
    • I.H Rearrangements
  • II: Oxidations
    • II.A C-O Oxidations
    • II.B C-H Oxidations
    • II.C C-N Oxidations
    • II.D Amine Oxidations
    • II.E Sulfur Oxidations
    • II.F Oxidative Additions to C-C Multiple Bonds
    • II.G Phenol-Quinone Oxidations
    • II.H Dehydrogenations
    • II.I Other Oxidations
  • III: Reductions
    • III.A C=O Reductions (see akso III.F.1)
    • III.B C-N Multiple Bond Reductions
    • III.C Reduction of Sulfur Compounds
    • III.D N-O Reduction
    • III.E C-C Multiple Bond Reductions
    • III.F Hetero Bond Reductions
    • III.G Reductive Cleavages
    • III.H Reduction of Azides
    • III.I Other Reductions
  • IV: Synthesis of Heterocycles
    • IV.A Oxiranes, Aziridines and Thiiranes
    • IV.B Oxetanes, Azetidines and Thietanes
    • IV.C Lactams
    • IV.D Lactones
    • IV.E Furans and Thiophenes
    • IV.F Pyrroles, Indoles, etc
    • IV.G Pyridines, Quinolines, etc
    • IV.H Pyrans, Pyrones and Sulfur Analogues
    • IV.I Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom
    • IV.J Heterocycles with a Bridgehead Heteroatom
    • IV.K Heterocycles with Two or More Heteroatoms
    • IV.L Other Heterocycles
    • IV.M Reviews
  • V: Protecting Groups
    • V.A Aldehyde and Ketone Protecting Groups
    • V.B Amino Acid Protecting Groups
    • V.C Amine Protecting Groups
    • V.D Carboxyl Protecting Groups
    • V.E Hydroxyl Protecting Groups
    • V.F Other Protecting Groups
  • VI: Useful Synthetic Preparations
    • VI.A Functional Group Preparations
    • VI.B Additions to Alkenes and Alkynes
    • VI.C Boron Compounds
    • VI.D Nucleosides, Nucleotides, etc
    • VI.E Phosphorus, Selenium and Tellurium Compounds
    • VI.F Silicon Compounds
    • VI.G Sulfur Compounds
    • VI.H Tin Compounds
  • VII: Reviews
    • VII.A Techniques
    • VII.B Asymmetric Synthesis and Molecular Recognition
    • VII.C Reactions
    • VII.D Reactive Intermediates
    • VII.E Organometallics and Metalloids
    • VII.F Halogen Compounds and Halogenation
    • VII.G Natural Products
    • VII.H Others (see also: IV.M., VIII.A.5, VIII.C.6, VIII.F.7)
  • VIII: Selected Topical Areas
    • VIII.A Fullerene Chemistry
    • VIII.B Taxol and Related Taxane Chemistry
    • VIII.C Dendrimers, Calixeranes and Other Unnatural Products
    • VIII.D Total Syntheses of Selected Natural Products
    • VIII.E Reactions in Aqueous Media
    • VIII.F Combinatorial Chemistry
  • Author Index

Description

Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis 2004 provides an organized annual review of synthetically useful information that proves beneficial to organic chemists, both specialists and nonspecialists in synthesis.

Information appears as promptly as possible after the close of the abstracting period and is presented in an organized manner.

Chapters I to III are organized by reaction type.
Chapter IV deals with methods of synthesizing heterocyclic systems.
Chapter V covers the use of protecting groups.
Chapter VI deals with those synthetically useful transformations that do not fit easily into the first three chapters.
In Chapter VII, the reviews have been divided into sections to help the reader to quickly find a review on a specific topic.

Readership

For organic, medicinal and polymer chemists in academia and industry

About the Editors

Philip Weintraub Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hoechst Marion Roussel, Bridgewater, New Jersey, USA

Jeffrey Sabol Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Aventis Pharmaceuticals, Bridgewater, New Jersey, USA

Peter Norris Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio, USA

Kenneth Turnbull Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Wright State University, Department of Chemistry, Dayton, Ohio, USA

