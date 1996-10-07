Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis 1996 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120408269, 9780080916255

Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis 1996

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Philip Weintraub Daniel Ketcha Raymond Gross Christian Fossum
eBook ISBN: 9780080916255
Paperback ISBN: 9780120408269
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th October 1996
Page Count: 453
Table of Contents

Carbon–Carbon Bond Forming Reactions. Oxidations. Reductions. Synthesis of Heterocycles. Protecting Groups. Useful Synthetic Preparations. Reviews. Author Index.

Description

This handy reference tool is an organized annual review of synthetically useful information. It abstracts synthetic reactions from the major chemistry journals of the past year and includes reactions and methods thatare new and reasonably general. The reactions are presented in a convenient pictorial format designed for rapid visual retrieval of information. A comprehensive table of contents and a senior author index are included. The Journal of the American Chemical Society has aptly described this publication as an"aid to the harassed organic chemist who cannot keep up with the never-diminishing stream of new primary literature"and hails it"an outstandingly good buy."

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Provides clearly illustrated structures of compounds in every feasible synthetic pathway

  • Presents a general review of structure/activity information for each synthetic compound
  • Includes extensive reference information on additional publications available for each reaction discussed
  • Yields a current awareness of the literature, ideas for research, and questions for cumulative exams
  • Remains the most comprehensive, reasonably priced compilation of its type

Readership

Organic, medicinal, and polymer chemists in research and industry.

Reviews

@qu:"This information will be useful to nearly all organic chemists, both specialists and nonspecialists in synthesis. The topics covered include carbon-carbon bond forming reactions, oxidation-reductions, synthesis of heterocycles, protecting groups, and useful synthetic preparation." @source:--BIOSIS

About the Serial Editors

Philip Weintraub Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hoechst Marion Roussel, Bridgewater, New Jersey, USA

Daniel Ketcha Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio, U.S.A.

Raymond Gross Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marion Merrell Dow Research Institute, Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A.

Christian Fossum Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, A T Still Research Institute, A T Still University, Kirksville, MO; Assistant Professor, Department of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, A T Still University, Kirksville, MO, USA; Faculty, European School of Osteopathy, Maidstone, UK

