Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis 1995 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120408252, 9781483292762

Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis 1995, Volume 1995

1st Edition

Editors: Philip Weintraub
Serial Editors: Tony Zhang
eBook ISBN: 9781483292762
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1995
Page Count: 457
Table of Contents

Carbon–Carbon Bond Forming Reactions. Oxidations. Reductions. Synthesis of Heterocycles. Protecting Groups. Useful Synthetic Preparations. Reviews. Author Index.

Description

This handy reference tool is an organized annual review of synthetically useful information. It abstracts synthetic reactions from the major chemistry journals of the past year and includes reactions and methods thatare new and reasonably general. The reactions are presented in a convenient pictorial format designed for rapid visual retrieval of information. The Journal of the American Chemical Society has aptly described this publication as an"aid to the harassed organic chemist who cannot keep up with the never-diminishing stream of new primary literature"and hails it"an outstandingly good buy."

Key Features

Clearly illustrated structures of compounds in every feasible synthetic pathway A general review of structure/activity information for each synthetic compound Extensive reference information provided on additional publications available for each reaction discussed The most comprehensive, reasonably priced compilation of its type

Readership

Organic, medicinal, and polymer chemists in research and industry.

Details

No. of pages:
457
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483292762

@qu:This information will be useful to nearly all organic chemists, both specialists and nonspecialists in synthesis. The topics covered include carbon–carbon bond forming reactions, oxidation-reductions, synthesis of heterocycles, protecting groups, and useful synthetic preparation. @source:--BIOSIS

About the Editors

Philip Weintraub Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hoechst Marion Roussel, Bridgewater, New Jersey, USA

About the Serial Editors

Tony Zhang Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Eli Lilly and Company

