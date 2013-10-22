Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis 1994, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions. Oxidations. Reductions. Synthesis of Heterocycles. Protecting Groups. Useful Synthetic Preparations. Reviews. Author Index.
Description
This handy reference tool is an organized annual review of synthetically useful information. It abstracts synthetic reactions from the major chemistry journals of the past year and includes all reactions and methodsthat are new and reasonably general. The reactions are presented in a convenient pictorial format designed for rapid visual retrieval of information. The Journal of the American Chemical Society has aptly described this publication as an"aid to the harassed organic chemist who cannot keep up with the never-diminishing stream of new primary literature"and hails it"an outstandingly good buy."
Key Features
- Clearly illustrated structures of compounds in every feasible synthetic pathway
- A general review of structure/activity information for each synthetic compound
- Extensive reference information provided on additional publications available for each reaction discussed
Readership
Organic, medicinal, and polymer chemists in research and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 461
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080916248
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780120408245
Reviews
"This information will be useful to nearly all organic chemists, both specialists and nonspecialists in synthesis. The topics covered include carbon-carbon bond forming reactions, oxidation-reductions, synthesis of heterocycles, protecting groups, and useful synthetic preparation." --BIOSIS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Philip Weintraub Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Hoechst Marion Roussel, Bridgewater, New Jersey, USA
About the Serial Editors
Kenneth Turnbull Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Wright State University, Department of Chemistry, Dayton, Ohio, USA
Daniel Ketcha Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio, U.S.A.
Raymond Gross Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Marion Merrell Dow Research Institute, Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A.
Tony Zhang Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Eli Lilly and Company