Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis 1992

Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis 1992, Volume 1992

1st Edition

1992

Serial Editors: Kenneth Turnbull Daniel Ketcha Raymond Gross
Editors: Philip Weintraub
eBook ISBN: 9781483293325
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th August 1992
Page Count: 485
Table of Contents

Preface. Journals Abstracted. Glossary of Abbreviations. Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions. Oxidations. Reductions. Synthesis of Heterocycles. Protecting Groups. Useful Synthetic Preparations. Reviews. Author Index.

Description

The Journal of the American Chemical Society has aptly described this publication as an "aid to the harassed organic chemist who cannot keep up with the never-diminishing stream of new primary literature" and hails it "an outstandingly good buy."

Readership

This inforamtion will be useful to nearly all organic chemists, both specialists and nonspecialists in synthesis.

Details

No. of pages:
485
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483293325

Serial Editors

Kenneth Turnbull Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Wright State University, Department of Chemistry, Dayton, Ohio, USA

Daniel Ketcha Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio, U.S.A.

Raymond Gross Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marion Merrell Dow Research Institute, Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A.

Editors

Philip Weintraub Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hoechst Marion Roussel, Bridgewater, New Jersey, USA

