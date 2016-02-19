Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis 1992, Volume 1992
1st Edition
1992
Table of Contents
Preface. Journals Abstracted. Glossary of Abbreviations. Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions. Oxidations. Reductions. Synthesis of Heterocycles. Protecting Groups. Useful Synthetic Preparations. Reviews. Author Index.
Description
The Journal of the American Chemical Society has aptly described this publication as an "aid to the harassed organic chemist who cannot keep up with the never-diminishing stream of new primary literature" and hails it "an outstandingly good buy."
Readership
This inforamtion will be useful to nearly all organic chemists, both specialists and nonspecialists in synthesis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 485
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 17th August 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293325
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Kenneth Turnbull Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Wright State University, Department of Chemistry, Dayton, Ohio, USA
Daniel Ketcha Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio, U.S.A.
Raymond Gross Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Marion Merrell Dow Research Institute, Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A.
About the Editors
Philip Weintraub Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Hoechst Marion Roussel, Bridgewater, New Jersey, USA