Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis — 1987 presents a collection of 49 abstracted chemistry journals that cover organic synthesis. The book is comprised of eight chapters that cover different aspects of organic synthesis, such as reaction types and methods. The first three chapters tackle carbon–carbon bond forming reactions, oxidations, and reductions. Chapter IV discusses synthesis of heterocycles, and Chapter V covers the use of protecting groups. Chapter VI talks about useful synthetic preparations. The last two chapters cover the miscellaneous reactions and reviews. The text will be useful to biochemists and other researchers who deal with organic synthesis.
Table of Contents
Preface
Journals Abstracted
Glossary of Abbreviations
I. Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions
A. Carbon-Carbon Single Bonds (See also: I.E., I.F., I.G., I.H.)
1. Alkylations of Aldehydes, Ketones, and Their Derivatives
2. Alkylations of Nitriles, Acids, and Acid Derivatives
3. Alkylation of ß-Dicarbonyl, ß-Cyanocarbonyl Systems, and Other Active Methylene Compounds
4. Alkylation of N -, P -, S -, Se and Similar Stabilized Carbanions
5. Alkylations of Organometallic Reagents (See also: I.F., I.G.)
6. Other Alkylation Procedures
7. Nucleophilic Addition to Electron-Deficient Carbon
8. Other Carbon-Carbon Single Bond Forming Reactions
B. Carbon-Carbon Double Bonds (See also: I.E.1, III.G)
1. Wittig-Type Olefination Reactions
2. Eliminations
3. Other Carbon-Carbon Double Bond Forming Reactions
4. Allene Forming Reactions
C Carbon-Carbon Triple Bonds
D. Cyclopropanations
1. Carbene or Carbenoid Additions to a Multiple Bond
2. Other Cyclopropanations
E. Thermal and Photochemical Reactions
1. Cycloadditions
2. Other Thermal Reactions
3. Photochemical Reactions
F. Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon-Carbon Bond
1. Friedel-Crafts Type Aromatic Substitution Reactions
2. Coupling Reactions to Form an Aromatic Carbon-Carbon Bond
3. Other Aromatic Substitutions
G. Synthesis via Organometallics
1. Synthesis via Organoboranes
2. Carbonylation Reactions
3. Other Syntheses via Organometallics
4. Organometallic Reviews
H. Rearrangements
1. Claisen, Cope, and Similar Processes
2. Other Rearrangements
II. Oxidations
A. C-O Oxidations
1. Alcohol → Ketone, Aldehyde
B. C-H Oxidations
1. C-H → C-O
2. C-H → C-Hal
3. Other C-H Oxidations
C. C-N Oxidations
D. Amine Oxidations
E. Sulfur Oxidations
F. Phosphorus and Selenium Oxidation
G. Oxidative Additions to C-C Multiple Bonds
1. Epoxidations
2. Hydroxylation
3. Other Oxidative Additions to C-C Multiple Bonds
H. Phenol-Quinone Oxidation
I. Dehydrogenation
J. Other Oxidations
K. Reviews
III. Reductions
A. C=O Reductions (See also: III.F.1)
B. C-N Multiple Bond Reductions
1. Imine Reductions
2. Reduction of Heterocycles
C Reduction of Sulfur Compounds
D. N-O Reductions
E. C-C Multiple Bond Reductions
1. C=C Reductions
2. C≡C Reductions
F. Hetero Bond Reductions
1. C-O → C-H
2. C-Hal → C-H
3. C-S → C-H
4. C-N → C-H
G. Reductive Cleavages
1. Oxiranes
2. N-O Cleavage
3. Others
H. Reduction of Azides
I. Reviews
IV. Synthesis of Heterocycles
A. Oxiranes and Aziridines
B. Oxetanes
C. Lactams
D. Lactones
E. Furans, Thiophenes, Etc
F. Pyrroles, Indoles, Etc
G. Pyridines, Quinolines, Etc
H. Pyrans, Pyrones, Etc
I. Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom
J. Heterocycles with a Bridgehead Heteroatom
K. Heterocycles with Two or More Heteroatoms
1. Heterocycles with 2 N's
2. Heterocycles with 2 O's or 2 S's
3. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 O
4. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 S
5. Heterocycles with 1 O and 1 S
6. Heterocycles with 3 or More N's
7. Heterocycles with 2 N's and 1 O
L. Other Heterocycles
M. Reviews
V. Protecting Groups
A. Hydroxyl (See also: VI.A.9)
B. Amine Protecting Groups (See also: VI.A.4)
C. Carboxyl Protecting Groups (See also: VI.A.4)
D. Protecting Groups for Aldehydes and Ketones
E. Amino Acid Protection
F. Oxime Protection
G. Reviews
VI. Useful Synthetic Preparations
A. Functional Group Preparations
1. Acids and Anhydrides
2. Alcohols (See also: II.B.1, III.A)
3. Alkyl and Aryl Halides (See also: II.B.2)
4. Amides
5. Amines and Carbamates (See also: III.D)
6. Amino Acids and Derivatives
7. Esters (See also: IV.E, V.C.)
8. Ethers (See also: V.E.)
9. Aldehydes and Ketones (See also: I.A.1, II.A.1)
10. Nitriles and Imines
11. Azides
12. Other N-Containing Functional Groups
B. Sulfur Compounds
C. Phosphorus and Tellurium Compounds
D. Nucleotides, etc
VII. Other Reviews
A. Techniques
B. Asymmetric Synthesis
C. Reactions
D. Reactive Intermediates
E. Organo-Metallics and -Metalloids
F. Halogen-Compounds and Halogenation
G. Natural Products
H. Others
Author Index
