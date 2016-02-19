Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis — 1985
1st Edition
Editors: Martin J. O'Donnell Eric F. V. Scriven
eBook ISBN: 9781483104126
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th September 1986
Page Count: 528
Description
Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis-1985 is a collection of 45 abstracted primary chemistry journals. The information in this report is presented in an organized manner, with an emphasis on rapid visual retrieval.
Included in this monograph are topics such as carbon-carbon bond forming reactions, oxidations, reductions of different compounds, and the synthesis of certain heterocycles. Also included are protecting groups, useful synthetic preparations and functional group preparations, and other reviews such as techniques, asymmetric synthesis, and reactive intermediates.
The text is recommended for researchers in the field of chemistry, especially those who need a reference in locating specific information from journals.
Table of Contents
Preface
Journals Abstracted
Glossary of Abbreviations
I. Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions
A. Carbon-Carbon Single Bonds (see also: I.E, I.F, I.G)
1. Alkylation of Aldehydes, Ketones, and Their Derivatives
2. Alkylation of Nitriles, Acids, and Acid Derivatives
3. Alkylation of β-Dicarbonyl and β-Cyanocarbonyl Systems and Other Active Methylene Compounds
4. Alkylation of N-, S-, and Se-Stabilized Carbanions
5. Alkylation of Organometallic Reagents (see also: I.F, I.G)
6. Other Alkylation Procedures and Reviews
7. Nucleophilic Addition to Electron-Deficient Carbon
8. Other Carbon-Carbon Single Bond Forming Reactions
B. Carbon-Carbon Double Bonds (see also: I.E.1, III.G)
1. Wittig-Type Olefination Reactions
2. Eliminations
3. Other Carbon-Carbon Double Bond
4. Allene Forming Reactions
C. Carbon-Carbon Triple Bonds
D. Cyclopropanations
1. Carbene or Carbenoid Additions to a Multiple Bond
2. Other Cyclopropanations
E. Thermal Reactions
1. Cycloadditions
2. Other Thermal Reactions
F. Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon-Carbon Bond
1. Friedel-Crafts-Type Reactions
2. Coupling Reactions
3. Other Aromatic Substitutions
G. Synthesis via Organometallics
1. Organoboranes
2. Carbonylation Reactions
3. Other Syntheses via Organometallics
4. Reviews
II. Oxidations
A. C-O Oxidations
1. Alcohol → Ketone, Aldehyde
2. Alcohol, Aldehyde → Acid, Acid Derivative
B. C-H Oxidations
1. C-H → C-O
2. C-H → C-Hal
3. Other C-H Oxidations
C. C-N Oxidations
D. Amine Oxidations
E. Sulfur Oxidations
F. Oxidative Additions to C-C Multiple Bonds
1. Epoxidations
2. Hydroxylation
3. Other
G. Phenol → Quinone Oxidation
H. Oxidative Cleavages
I. Dehydrogenation
J. Other Oxidations and Reviews
III. Reductions
A. C=0 Reductions (see also: III.F.1)
B. C-N Multiple Bond Reductions
1. Nitrile Reductions
2. Imine Reductions
C. Reduction of Sulfur Compounds
D. N-O Reductions
E. C-C Multiple Bond Reductions
1. C=C Reductions
2. C≡C Reductions
3. Reduction of Aromatic Rings
F. Hydrogenolysis of Hetero Bonds
1. C-O → C-H
2. C-Hal → C-H
3. C-S → C-H
4. C-N → C-H
G. Reductive Eliminations
H. Reductive Cleavages
I. Reduction of Azides
J. Hydroboration (reduction only)
K. Other Reductions and Reviews
IV. Synthesis of Heterocycles
A. Oxiranes
B. Furans, Thiophenes, etc.
C. Indoles
D. Lactams
E. Lactones
F. Pyridines, Quinolines, etc.
G. Pyrroles, etc.
H. Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom (see also: II.F.1, VI.A.9)
I. Heterocycles with Two or More Heteroatoms
1. Heterocycles with 2 Ns
2. Heterocycles with 2 Os
3. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 O
4. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 S
5. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 P
6. Heterocycles with 1 S and 1 O
7. Heterocycles with 3 Ns
8. Other Heterocycles
J. General Reviews
V. Protecting Groups
A. Hydroxyl (see also: VI.A.10, VI.A.11)
B. Amine (see also: VI.A.4)
C. Sulfhydryl (see also: VI.A.19)
D. Carboxyl (see also: VI.A.4, VI.A.10)
E. Ketone, Aldehyde (see also: VI.A.18)
F. Phosphate
G. Miscellaneous Protecting Groups
VI. Useful Synthetic Preparations
A. Functional Group Preparations
1. Acids, Acid Halides, etc. (see also: II.A.2)
2. Alcohols, Phenols (see also: II.B.1, III.A, III.F.1)
3. Alkyl, Aryl Halides (see also: II.B.2)
4. Amides, etc. (see also: IV.D, VI.A.14)
5. Amines and Carbamates (see also: III.D)
6. Amino Acids and Derivatives (see also: VI.A.4)
7. Esters (see also: IV.E, V.D.)
8. Ethers (see also: V.E.)
9. Aldehydes and Ketones (see also: I.A.1, II.A.1, III.F.1)
10. Imines
11. Other N-Containing Functional Groups
12. Nucleotides, etc.
13. Phosphates
14. Peptides (see also: V.B, V.C, V.D, VI.A.4)
15. Iodonium Compounds
16. Sulfur Compounds (see also: II.E, III.C)
17. Selenium Compounds
18. Ring Enlargement
19. Ring Contraction
VII. Other Reviews
A. Techniques
B. Asymmetric Synthesis
C. Reactions
D. Reactive Intermediates
E. Organo-Metallics and -Metalloids
F. Fluoro-Compounds and Fluorination
G. Natural Products
H. Others
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 16th September 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483104126
About the Editor
Martin J. O'Donnell
Eric F. V. Scriven
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.