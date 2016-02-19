Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis — 1985 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120408160, 9781483104126

Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis — 1985

1st Edition

Editors: Martin J. O'Donnell Eric F. V. Scriven
eBook ISBN: 9781483104126
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th September 1986
Page Count: 528
Description

Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis-1985 is a collection of 45 abstracted primary chemistry journals. The information in this report is presented in an organized manner, with an emphasis on rapid visual retrieval.

Included in this monograph are topics such as carbon-carbon bond forming reactions, oxidations, reductions of different compounds, and the synthesis of certain heterocycles. Also included are protecting groups, useful synthetic preparations and functional group preparations, and other reviews such as techniques, asymmetric synthesis, and reactive intermediates.

The text is recommended for researchers in the field of chemistry, especially those who need a reference in locating specific information from journals.

Table of Contents


Preface

Journals Abstracted

Glossary of Abbreviations

I. Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions

A. Carbon-Carbon Single Bonds (see also: I.E, I.F, I.G)

1. Alkylation of Aldehydes, Ketones, and Their Derivatives

2. Alkylation of Nitriles, Acids, and Acid Derivatives

3. Alkylation of β-Dicarbonyl and β-Cyanocarbonyl Systems and Other Active Methylene Compounds

4. Alkylation of N-, S-, and Se-Stabilized Carbanions

5. Alkylation of Organometallic Reagents (see also: I.F, I.G)

6. Other Alkylation Procedures and Reviews

7. Nucleophilic Addition to Electron-Deficient Carbon

8. Other Carbon-Carbon Single Bond Forming Reactions

B. Carbon-Carbon Double Bonds (see also: I.E.1, III.G)

1. Wittig-Type Olefination Reactions

2. Eliminations

3. Other Carbon-Carbon Double Bond

4. Allene Forming Reactions

C. Carbon-Carbon Triple Bonds

D. Cyclopropanations

1. Carbene or Carbenoid Additions to a Multiple Bond

2. Other Cyclopropanations

E. Thermal Reactions

1. Cycloadditions

2. Other Thermal Reactions

F. Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon-Carbon Bond

1. Friedel-Crafts-Type Reactions

2. Coupling Reactions

3. Other Aromatic Substitutions

G. Synthesis via Organometallics

1. Organoboranes

2. Carbonylation Reactions

3. Other Syntheses via Organometallics

4. Reviews

II. Oxidations

A. C-O Oxidations

1. Alcohol → Ketone, Aldehyde

2. Alcohol, Aldehyde → Acid, Acid Derivative

B. C-H Oxidations

1. C-H → C-O

2. C-H → C-Hal

3. Other C-H Oxidations

C. C-N Oxidations

D. Amine Oxidations

E. Sulfur Oxidations

F. Oxidative Additions to C-C Multiple Bonds

1. Epoxidations

2. Hydroxylation

3. Other

G. Phenol → Quinone Oxidation

H. Oxidative Cleavages

I. Dehydrogenation

J. Other Oxidations and Reviews

III. Reductions

A. C=0 Reductions (see also: III.F.1)

B. C-N Multiple Bond Reductions

1. Nitrile Reductions

2. Imine Reductions

C. Reduction of Sulfur Compounds

D. N-O Reductions

E. C-C Multiple Bond Reductions

1. C=C Reductions

2. C≡C Reductions

3. Reduction of Aromatic Rings

F. Hydrogenolysis of Hetero Bonds

1. C-O → C-H

2. C-Hal → C-H

3. C-S → C-H

4. C-N → C-H

G. Reductive Eliminations

H. Reductive Cleavages

I. Reduction of Azides

J. Hydroboration (reduction only)

K. Other Reductions and Reviews

IV. Synthesis of Heterocycles

A. Oxiranes

B. Furans, Thiophenes, etc.

C. Indoles

D. Lactams

E. Lactones

F. Pyridines, Quinolines, etc.

G. Pyrroles, etc.

H. Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom (see also: II.F.1, VI.A.9)

I. Heterocycles with Two or More Heteroatoms

1. Heterocycles with 2 Ns

2. Heterocycles with 2 Os

3. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 O

4. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 S

5. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 P

6. Heterocycles with 1 S and 1 O

7. Heterocycles with 3 Ns

8. Other Heterocycles

J. General Reviews

V. Protecting Groups

A. Hydroxyl (see also: VI.A.10, VI.A.11)

B. Amine (see also: VI.A.4)

C. Sulfhydryl (see also: VI.A.19)

D. Carboxyl (see also: VI.A.4, VI.A.10)

E. Ketone, Aldehyde (see also: VI.A.18)

F. Phosphate

G. Miscellaneous Protecting Groups

VI. Useful Synthetic Preparations

A. Functional Group Preparations

1. Acids, Acid Halides, etc. (see also: II.A.2)

2. Alcohols, Phenols (see also: II.B.1, III.A, III.F.1)

3. Alkyl, Aryl Halides (see also: II.B.2)

4. Amides, etc. (see also: IV.D, VI.A.14)

5. Amines and Carbamates (see also: III.D)

6. Amino Acids and Derivatives (see also: VI.A.4)

7. Esters (see also: IV.E, V.D.)

8. Ethers (see also: V.E.)

9. Aldehydes and Ketones (see also: I.A.1, II.A.1, III.F.1)

10. Imines

11. Other N-Containing Functional Groups

12. Nucleotides, etc.

13. Phosphates

14. Peptides (see also: V.B, V.C, V.D, VI.A.4)

15. Iodonium Compounds

16. Sulfur Compounds (see also: II.E, III.C)

17. Selenium Compounds

18. Ring Enlargement

19. Ring Contraction

VII. Other Reviews

A. Techniques

B. Asymmetric Synthesis

C. Reactions

D. Reactive Intermediates

E. Organo-Metallics and -Metalloids

F. Fluoro-Compounds and Fluorination

G. Natural Products

H. Others

Author Index


Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483104126

About the Editor

Martin J. O'Donnell

Eric F. V. Scriven

Ratings and Reviews

