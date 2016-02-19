Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis–1982
Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis—1982 presents an annual review of synthetically useful information that would prove beneficial to nearly all organic chemists, both specialist and nonspecialist in synthesis. It should help relieve some of the information storage burden of the specialist and should aid the nonspecialist who is seeking help with a specific problem to become rapidly aware of recent synthetic advances. In producing this volume the editors abstracted 48 primary chemistry journals, selecting useful synthetic advances. All reactions and methods which are new, synthetically useful, and reasonably general are included. Each entry is comprised primarily of structures accompanied by very few comments. The purpose of this is to aid the reader in rapidly scanning the book.
Chapters I-III are organized by reaction type and constitute the major part of the book. Chapter IV deals with methods of synthesizing heterocyclic systems. Chapter V covers the use of new protecting groups. Chapter VI is divided into three main parts and covers those synthetically useful transformations that do not fit easily into the first three chapters. The first part deals only with functional group synthesis. The second part covers ring expansion and contraction, and the third part involves useful multistep sequences.
I. Carbon—Carbon Bond Forming Reactions
A. Carbon—Carbon Single Bonds (see also: I.E, I.F, I.G)
1. Alkylation of Aldehydes, Ketones, and Their Derivatives
2. Alkylations of Nitriles, Acids, and Acid Derivatives
3. Alkylation of ß-Dicarbonyl and ß-Cyanocarbonyl Systems and Other Active Methylene Compounds
4. Alkylation of N-, S-, and Se-Stabilized Carbanions
5. Alkylation of Organometallic Reagents (see also: I.F, I.G)
6. Other Alkylation Procedures and Reviews
7. Nucleophilic Addition of Electron-Deficient Carbon
8. Other Carbon—Carbon Single Bond Forming Reactions
B. Carbon—Carbon Double Bonds (see also: I.E.1, III.G, VI.A.16)
1. Wittig-Type Olefination Reactions
2. Eliminations
3. Other Carbon—Carbon Double Bond Forming Reactions
4. Allene Forming Reactions
C. Carbon—Carbon Triple Bonds (see also: VI.A.16)
D. Cyclopropanations
1. Carbene or Carbenoic Addition to Multiple Bonds (see also: VI.A.7)
2. Other Cyclopropanations
E. Thermal Reactions
1. Cycloadditions
2. Other Thermal Reactions
F. Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon—Carbon Bond
1. Friedel—Crafts-Type Reactions
2. Coupling Reactions
3. Other Aromatic Substitutions
G. Synthesis via Organometallics
1. Organoboranes
2. Carbonylation Reactions
3. Other Synthesis via Organometallics
4. Reviews
II. Oxidations
A. C—O Oxidations
1. Alcohol → Ketone, Aldehyde
2. Alcohol, Aldehyde → Acid, Acid Derivative
B. C—H Oxidations
1. C—H → C—O
2. C—H → C—Hal
3. Other C—H Oxidations
C. C—N Oxidations
D. Amine Oxidations
E. Sulfur Oxidations
F. Oxidative Additions to C—C Multiple Bonds
1. Epoxidations
2. Hydroxylation
3. Other
G. Phenol → Quinone Oxidation
H. Oxidative Cleavages
I. Photosensitized Oxygenations
J. Dehydrogenation
K. Other Oxidations and Reviews
III. Reductions
A. C = O Reductions (see also: III.F.1)
B. Nitrile Reductions
C. Reduction of Sulfur Compounds
D. N—O Reductions
E. C—C Multiple Bond Reductions
1. C = C Reductions (see also: VI.A.6)
2. C ≡ C Reductions
3. Reduction of Aromatic Rings
F. Hydrogenolysis of Hetero Bonds
1. C—O → C—H
2. C—Hal → C—H
3. C—S → C—H
4. C—N → C—H
G. Reductive Eliminations
H. Reductive Cleavages
I. Hydroboration (reduction only)
J. Other Reductions and Reviews
IV. Synthesis of Heterocycles
A. Aziridines
B. Furans, etc.
C. Indoles
D. Lactams
E. Lactones
F. Pyridines, Quinolines, etc.
G. Pyrroles, etc.
H. Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom (see also: II.F.1, VI.A.9)
I. Heterocycles with Two or More Heteroatoms
1. Heterocycles with 2 Ns
2. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 O
3. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 S
4. Heterocycles with 1 S and 1 O
5. Heterocycles with 3 Ns
6. Other Heterocycles
J. General Reviews
V. Protecting Groups
A. Hydroxyl (see also: VI.A.10, VI.A.11)
B. Amine (see also: VI.A.4)
C. Sulfhydryl (see also: VI.A.19)
D. Carboxyl (see also: VI.A.4, VI.A.10)
E. Ketone, Aldehyde (see also: VI.A.18)
F. Phosphate
G. Pi Bond
H. Miscellaneous Protecting Groups
VI. Useful Synthetic Preparations
A. Functional Group Preparations
1. Acids, Acid Halides, etc. (see also: II.A.2)
2. Alcohols, Phenols (see also: II.B.1, III.A., III.F.1)
3. Alkyl, Aryl Halides (see also: II.B.2)
4. Amides (see also: IV.D, VI.A.17)
5. Amines (see also: III.D)
6. Amino Acids and Derivatives (see also: VI.A.4, VI.A.10)
7. Carbenes (see also: I.D)
8. Enamines
9. Epoxides (see also: II.F.1)
10. Esters (see also: IV.E, V.D)
11. Ethers (see also: V.A)
12. Ketones and Aldehydes (see also: I.A.2, II.A.1)
13. Nitriles
14. Nitro
15. Nucleotides, etc. (see also: IV.I.1a, b, V.F)
16. Olefins, Acetylenes (see also: I.B, I.C, II.J, III.G)
17. Peptides (see also: V.B, V.C, V.D, VI.A.4)
18. Vinyl Halides, Vinyl Ethers, Vinyl Esters
19. Sulfur Compounds (see also: II.E, III.C)
B. Ring Enlargement and Contraction
1. Enlargement
2. Contraction
C. Multistep Transformations
1. Masked Carbonyl Systems
2. Other Multistep Transformations
VII. Miscellaneous Reviews
