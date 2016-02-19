Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis — 1978 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120408092, 9781483104096

Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis — 1978

1st Edition

Editors: L. G. Wade Martin J. O'Donnell
eBook ISBN: 9781483104096
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1979
Page Count: 366
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis – 1978 presents a collection of 45 abstracted chemistry journals that cover organic synthesis. This book is comprised of eight chapters that cover different aspects of organic synthesis, such as reaction types and methods. The first three chapters tackle carbon–carbon bond forming reactions, oxidations, and reductions. Chapter IV discusses synthesis of heterocycles, and Chapter V covers the use of protecting groups. Chapter VI talks about useful synthetic preparations. Chapters VII and VIII cover the miscellaneous reactions and reviews. The information provided by this text will be most useful to organic chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Journals Abstracted

I. Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions

A. Carbon-Carbon Single Bonds (See Also: I.E., I.F., I.G.)

1. Alkylation of Aldehydes, Ketones, and Their Derivatives (See Also: I. A.7)

2. Alkylations of Nitriles, Acids, and Acid Derivatives

3. Alkylation of ß-Dicarbonyl and α-Cyano-Carbonyl Systems

4. Alkylation of N-, S-, and Se-Stabilized Carbanions

5. Alkylation of Organometallic Reagents (See Also: I.F.2, I.G.)

6. Other Alkylation Procedures and Reviews

7. Nucleophilic Addition of Electron-Deficient Carbon (See Also: I.G.)

8. Other Carbon-Carbon Single Bond Forming Reactions

B. Carbon-Carbon Double Bonds (See Also: I.E.I, III.G)

1. Wittig-Type Olefination Reactions

2. Eliminations

3. Other Carbon-Carbon Double Bond Forming Reactions

4. Allene Forming Reactions

C. Carbon- Carbon Triple Bonds

D. Cyclopropanations

1. Carbene or Carbenoic Addition to a Multiple Bond

2. Other Cyclopropanations

E. Thermal Reactions (See Also: VI. B)

1. Cycloadditions

2. Other Thermal Reactions

F. Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon-Carbon Bond

1. Friedel-Crafts-Type Reactions

2. Coupling Reactions (See Also: I.G)

3. Other Aromatic Substitutions

G. Synthesis via Organometallics

1. Organoboranes

2. Carbonylation Reactions

3. Other Syntheses via Organometallics

4. Reviews

II. Oxidations

A. C-O Oxidations

1. Alcohol → Ketone, Aldehyde

2. Alcohol, Aldehyde → Acid, Acid Derivative

B. C-H Oxidations

1. C-H → C-O

2. C-H → C-Hal

3. Other C-H Oxidations

C. C-N Oxidations

D. Amine Oxidations

E. Sulfur Oxidations

F. Oxidative Additions to C-C Multiple Bonds

1. Epoxidations

2. Hydroxylation

3. Other

G. Phenol → Quinone Oxidation

H. Oxidative Cleavages

I. Photosensitized Oxygenations

J. Dehydrogenation

K. Other Oxidations and Reviews

III. Reductions

A. C=O Reductions (See Also: III.F.1)

B. Nitrile Reductions

C. Reduction of Sulfur Compounds

D. N-O Reductions

E. C-C Multiple Bond Reductions

1. C=C Reductions

2. C≡C Reductions

3. Reduction of Aromatic Rings

F. Hydrogenolysis of Hetero Bonds

1. C-O → C-H

2. C-Hal → C-H

3. C-S → C-H

4. C-N → C-H (See Also: III.H)

G. Reductive Eliminations

H. Reductive Cleavages

I. Hydroboration (Reduction Only)

J. Other Reductions and Reviews

IV. Synthesis of Heterocycles

A. Aziridines

B. Furans, etc

C. Indoles

D. Lactams

E. Lactones

F. Pyridines, Quinolines, etc

G. Pyrroles, etc

H. Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom

I. Heterocycles with Two or More Heteroatoms

1. Heterocycles with 2 Ns

2. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 O

3. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 S

4. Heterocycles with 1 S and 1 O

5. Heterocycles with 3 Ns

6. Other Heterocycles

J. General Reviews

V. Protecting Groups

A. Hydroxyl

B. Amine

C. Sulfhydryl

D. Carboxyl

E. Ketone, Aldehyde

F. Phosphate

G. Pi Bond

H. Miscellaneous Protecting Groups

VI. Useful Synthetic Preparations

A. Functional Group Preparations

1. Acids, Acid Halides, etc. (See Also: II.A.2)

2. Alcohols, Phenols (See Also: III.A)

3. Alkyl, Aryl Halides (See Also: II.B.2)

4. Amides (See Also: IV.D, VI.A.17)

5. Amines (See Also: III.D)

6. Amino Acids and Derivatives

7. Carbenes (See Also: I.D)

8. Enamines

9. Epoxides (See Also: II.F.1)

10. Esters (See Also: IV.E)

11. Ethers

12. Ketones and Aldehydes (See Also: II.A.1, III.F.1)

13. Nitriles

14. Nitro

15. Nucleotides, etc. (See Also: IV.1.1a, b)

16. Olefins, Acetylenes (See Also: I.B, I.C, II.J, III.G)

17. Peptides (See Also: V.B, V.D, VI.A.4)

18. Vinyl Halides, Vinyl Ethers, Vinyl Esters

19. Sulfur Compounds (See Also: II.E, III.C)

B. Ring Enlargement and Contraction

1. Enlargement

2. Contraction

C. Multistep Transformations

1. Masked-Carbonyl Systems

2. Other

VII. Other Completely Miscellaneous Reactions

VIII. Miscellaneous Reviews

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483104096

About the Editor

L. G. Wade

Martin J. O'Donnell

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.