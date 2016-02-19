Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis — 1978
1st Edition
Editors: L. G. Wade Martin J. O'Donnell
Description
Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis – 1978 presents a collection of 45 abstracted chemistry journals that cover organic synthesis. This book is comprised of eight chapters that cover different aspects of organic synthesis, such as reaction types and methods. The first three chapters tackle carbon–carbon bond forming reactions, oxidations, and reductions. Chapter IV discusses synthesis of heterocycles, and Chapter V covers the use of protecting groups. Chapter VI talks about useful synthetic preparations. Chapters VII and VIII cover the miscellaneous reactions and reviews. The information provided by this text will be most useful to organic chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Journals Abstracted
I. Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions
A. Carbon-Carbon Single Bonds (See Also: I.E., I.F., I.G.)
1. Alkylation of Aldehydes, Ketones, and Their Derivatives (See Also: I. A.7)
2. Alkylations of Nitriles, Acids, and Acid Derivatives
3. Alkylation of ß-Dicarbonyl and α-Cyano-Carbonyl Systems
4. Alkylation of N-, S-, and Se-Stabilized Carbanions
5. Alkylation of Organometallic Reagents (See Also: I.F.2, I.G.)
6. Other Alkylation Procedures and Reviews
7. Nucleophilic Addition of Electron-Deficient Carbon (See Also: I.G.)
8. Other Carbon-Carbon Single Bond Forming Reactions
B. Carbon-Carbon Double Bonds (See Also: I.E.I, III.G)
1. Wittig-Type Olefination Reactions
2. Eliminations
3. Other Carbon-Carbon Double Bond Forming Reactions
4. Allene Forming Reactions
C. Carbon- Carbon Triple Bonds
D. Cyclopropanations
1. Carbene or Carbenoic Addition to a Multiple Bond
2. Other Cyclopropanations
E. Thermal Reactions (See Also: VI. B)
1. Cycloadditions
2. Other Thermal Reactions
F. Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon-Carbon Bond
1. Friedel-Crafts-Type Reactions
2. Coupling Reactions (See Also: I.G)
3. Other Aromatic Substitutions
G. Synthesis via Organometallics
1. Organoboranes
2. Carbonylation Reactions
3. Other Syntheses via Organometallics
4. Reviews
II. Oxidations
A. C-O Oxidations
1. Alcohol → Ketone, Aldehyde
2. Alcohol, Aldehyde → Acid, Acid Derivative
B. C-H Oxidations
1. C-H → C-O
2. C-H → C-Hal
3. Other C-H Oxidations
C. C-N Oxidations
D. Amine Oxidations
E. Sulfur Oxidations
F. Oxidative Additions to C-C Multiple Bonds
1. Epoxidations
2. Hydroxylation
3. Other
G. Phenol → Quinone Oxidation
H. Oxidative Cleavages
I. Photosensitized Oxygenations
J. Dehydrogenation
K. Other Oxidations and Reviews
III. Reductions
A. C=O Reductions (See Also: III.F.1)
B. Nitrile Reductions
C. Reduction of Sulfur Compounds
D. N-O Reductions
E. C-C Multiple Bond Reductions
1. C=C Reductions
2. C≡C Reductions
3. Reduction of Aromatic Rings
F. Hydrogenolysis of Hetero Bonds
1. C-O → C-H
2. C-Hal → C-H
3. C-S → C-H
4. C-N → C-H (See Also: III.H)
G. Reductive Eliminations
H. Reductive Cleavages
I. Hydroboration (Reduction Only)
J. Other Reductions and Reviews
IV. Synthesis of Heterocycles
A. Aziridines
B. Furans, etc
C. Indoles
D. Lactams
E. Lactones
F. Pyridines, Quinolines, etc
G. Pyrroles, etc
H. Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom
I. Heterocycles with Two or More Heteroatoms
1. Heterocycles with 2 Ns
2. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 O
3. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 S
4. Heterocycles with 1 S and 1 O
5. Heterocycles with 3 Ns
6. Other Heterocycles
J. General Reviews
V. Protecting Groups
A. Hydroxyl
B. Amine
C. Sulfhydryl
D. Carboxyl
E. Ketone, Aldehyde
F. Phosphate
G. Pi Bond
H. Miscellaneous Protecting Groups
VI. Useful Synthetic Preparations
A. Functional Group Preparations
1. Acids, Acid Halides, etc. (See Also: II.A.2)
2. Alcohols, Phenols (See Also: III.A)
3. Alkyl, Aryl Halides (See Also: II.B.2)
4. Amides (See Also: IV.D, VI.A.17)
5. Amines (See Also: III.D)
6. Amino Acids and Derivatives
7. Carbenes (See Also: I.D)
8. Enamines
9. Epoxides (See Also: II.F.1)
10. Esters (See Also: IV.E)
11. Ethers
12. Ketones and Aldehydes (See Also: II.A.1, III.F.1)
13. Nitriles
14. Nitro
15. Nucleotides, etc. (See Also: IV.1.1a, b)
16. Olefins, Acetylenes (See Also: I.B, I.C, II.J, III.G)
17. Peptides (See Also: V.B, V.D, VI.A.4)
18. Vinyl Halides, Vinyl Ethers, Vinyl Esters
19. Sulfur Compounds (See Also: II.E, III.C)
B. Ring Enlargement and Contraction
1. Enlargement
2. Contraction
C. Multistep Transformations
1. Masked-Carbonyl Systems
2. Other
VII. Other Completely Miscellaneous Reactions
VIII. Miscellaneous Reviews
Author Index
