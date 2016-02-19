Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis – 1974 presents a collection of 45 abstracted chemistry journals that cover organic synthesis. This book is comprised of eight chapters that cover different aspects of organic synthesis, such as reaction types and methods. The first three chapters tackle carbon–carbon bond forming reactions, oxidations, and reductions. Chapter IV discusses synthesis of heterocycles, and Chapter V covers the use of protecting groups. Chapter VI talks about useful synthetic preparations. Chapters VII and VIII cover the miscellaneous reactions and reviews. The information provided by this text will be most useful to organic chemists.

Table of Contents



Preface

Journals Abstracted

I. Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions

Α. Carbon-Carbon Single Bonds (See Also: Thermal Reactions 150, Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon-Carbon Bond 162, Synthesis via Organometallics 172)

1. Alkylation of Aldehydes, Ketones and Their Derivatives (See Also: Nucleophilic Addition to Electron Deficient Carbon 43)

2. Alkylation of Nitriles, Acids and Acid Derivatives

3. Alkylation of ß-Dicarbonyl and ß-Cyanocarbonyl Systems

4. Alkylation of Ν or S Stabilized Carbanions

5. Alkylation of Organometallic Reagents (See Also: Aromatic Substitutions-Coupling Reactions 165)

6. Other Alkylation Procedures and Reviews

7. Nucleophilic Addition to Electron Deficient Carbon (See Also: Synthesis via Organometallics 172)

8. Other Carbon-Carbon Single Bond Forming Reactions

Β. Carbon-Carbon Double Bonds (See Also: Reductive Eliminations 234)

1. Wittig-Type Olefination Reactions

2. Eliminations

3. Other Carbon-Carbon Double Bond Forming Reactions

4. Allene Forming Reactions

C. Carbon-Carbon Triple Bonds

D. Cyclopropanations

1. Carbene or Carbenoid Addition to a Multiple Bond

2. Other Cyclopropanations

E. Thermal Reactions (See Also: Ring Enlargement and Contraction 362)

1. Cycloadditions

2. Other Thermal Reactions

F. Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon-Carbon Bond

1. Friedel-Crafts-Type Reactions

2. Coupling Reactions (See Also: Synthesis via Organometallics 172)

3. Other Aromatic Substitutions

G. Synthesis via Organometallics

1. Organoboranes

2. Carbonylation Reactions

3. Other Syntheses via Organometallics

4. Reviews

II. Oxidations

A. C-O Oxidations

1. Alcohol → Ketone, Aldehyde

2. Aldehyde → Acid, Ester, Amide

Β. C-H Oxidations

1. Allylic C-H Bonds

2. C-H Bonds to Carbonyl

C. C-N Oxidations

D. Amine Oxidations

Ε. Sulfur Oxidations

F. Oxidative Additions to C -C Multiple Bonds

1. Epoxidations

2. Hydroxylation

3. Other

G. Halogenation of Aromatic Rings

H. Oxidative Cleavages

1. Photosensitized Oxygenations

J. Dehydrogenation

K. Phenol → Quinone Oxidation

L. Other Oxidations

III. Reductions

A. C=O Reductions

B. Nitrile Reductions

C. Reduction of Sulfur Compounds

D. N-O Reductions

E. C-C Multiple Bond Reductions

1. C=C Reductions

2. C≡C Reductions

3. Reduction of Aromatic Rings

F. Hydrogenolysis of C-Hetero Bonds

1. C-O → C-H

2. C-Hal → C-H

3. C=O → CH2

4. C-N → C-H

5. C-S → C-H

G. Reductive Eliminations

H. Reductive Cleavages

I. Hydroboration (Reduction Only)

J. Other Reductions

K. Reviews

IV. Synthesis of Heterocycles

A. Aziridines

B. Furans

C. Indoles

D. Lactams

Ε. Lactones

F. Pyridines

G. Pyrroles and Pyrrolines

H. Quinolines and Isoquinolines

L. Phenanthridines

J. Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom

K. Heterocycles with Two or More Heteroatoms

1. Pyrazines and Pyrazoles

2. Imidazoles

3. Diazepines

4. Pyrimidines and Uracils

5. Other Heterocycles with 2 N's

6. Heterocycles with 1 Ν and 1 O

7. Heterocycles with 1 Ν and 1 S

8. Heterocycles with 1 S and 1 O

9. Heterocycles with 3 N's

10. Heterocycles with 2 N's and 1 O

11. Heterocycles with 2 N's and 1 S

12. Heterocycles with 1 N, 1 S and 1 O

13. Other Heterocycles

14. Reviews

V. Protecting Groups

A. Hydroxl

B. Amine

C. Sulfhydryl

D. Carboxyl

E. Ketone, Aldehyde

F. Phosphate

VI. Useful Synthetic Preparations

Α. Functional Group Preparations

1. Acids, Acid Azides, Acid Halides

2. Alcohols

3. Alkyl Halides

4. Amides

5. Amines

6. Amino Acids

7. Carbenes

8. Enamines

9. Epoxides

10. Estere

11. Ethers

12. Ketones and Aldehydes

13. Nitriles

14. Nitro

15. Nucleotides

16. Peptides

17. Vinyl Halides, Vinyl Ethers; Vinyl Esters

B. Ring Enlargement and Contraction

1. Enlargement

2. Contraction

C. Multi-Step Transformations

1. Masked-Carbonyl Systems

2. Other

VIL Other Completely Miscellaneous Reactions

VIII. Miscellaneous Reviews