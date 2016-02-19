Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis — 1970
1st Edition
Description
Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis—1970 presents an annual review of synthetically useful information that would prove beneficial to nearly all organic chemists, both specialist and nonspecialist in synthesis. It should help relieve some of the information storage burden of the specialist and should aid the nonspecialist who is seeking help with a specific problem to become rapidly aware of recent synthetic advances. In producing this volume the editors abstracted 47 primary chemistry journals, selecting useful synthetic advances. All reactions and methods which are new, synthetically useful, and reasonably general are included. Each entry is comprised primarily of structures accompanied by very few comments. The purpose of this is to aid the reader in rapidly scanning the book.
Chapters I-III are organized by reaction type and constitute the major part of the book. Chapter IV deals with methods of synthesizing heterocyclic systems and concentrates heavily on common, simple systems. Chapter V covers the use of new protecting groups. Chapter VI is divided into two parts and covers those synthetically useful transformations which do not fit easily into the first three chapters. The first part deals only with functional group syntheses. The second part is self-explanatory and involves useful multistep sequences.
Table of Contents
Preface
Journals Abstracted
I. Carbon—Carbon Bond Forming Reactions
A. Carbon—Carbon Single Bonds (see also: Thermal Reactions 149; Photochemical Reactions 181)
1. Alkylation of Aldehydes and Ketones (see also: Nucleophilic Addition to Electron Deficient Carbon 31)
2. Alkylation of Acids and Esters
3. Alkylation of β-Dicarbonyl and β-Cyanocarbonyl Systems
4. Alkylation of Nitriles
5. Other Alkylation Procedures
6. Nucleophilic Addition to Electron Deficient Carbon
7. Other Carbon—Carbon Single Bond Forming Reactions
B. Carbon—Carbon Double Bonds (see also: Dehydrogenations 226; Reductive Eliminations 253)
1. Wittig-Type Olefination Reactions
2. Eliminations
3. Other Carbon—Carbon Double Bond Forming Reactions
4. Allene Forming Reactions
C. Carbon—Carbon Triple Bonds
D. Cyclopropanations
1. Carbene or Carbenoid Addition to a Double Bond
2. Other
E. Thermal Reactions
1. Cycloadditions
2. Other Thermal Reactions
F. Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon—Carbon Bond
1. Friedel-Crafts-Type Reactions
2. Phenol Coupling
3. Other
G. Photochemical Reactions
1. Enone + Olefin Cycloadditions
2. Photocyclizations
3. Other
4. Reviews
H. Synthesis via Organometallics
1. Organoalanes
2. Organoboranes
3. Hydrosilylation
4. Coupling Reactions
5. Carbonylations and Decarbonylations
6. Olefin Oligomerizations
7. Metalations
8. Other
9. Reviews
I. Reviews
II. Oxidations
A. C—O Oxidations
1. Alcohol → Ketone, Aldehyde
2. Alcohol → Acid, Ester
3. Aldehyde → Acid, Ester
B. C—H Oxidations
1. Allylic C—H Bonds
2. Benzylic C—H Bonds
3. Remote C—H Bonds
4. C—H Bonds α to Oxygen or Nitrogen
5. C—H Bonds α to Carbonyl
6. C—H Bonds α to Sulfur
7. Other
C. C-Hetero Oxidations Other than C—H and C—O
1. C—N Oxidations
2. Other
D. Amine Oxidations
E. Sulfur Oxidations
F. Oxidative Additions to C—C Multiple Bonds
1. Halohydrin Formation
2. Epoxidation
3. Halogenation
4. Hydroxylation
5. Other
G. Oxidative Substitution on Aromatic Rings
1. Halogenation
2. Hydroxylation
3. Other
H. Oxidative Cleavages
1. C—C Single Bonds
2. C—C Multiple Bonds
3. Other
I. Photosensitized Oxygenation
J. Dehydrogenation
K. Phenol → Quinone Oxidation
L. Other Oxidations
M. New Procedures for Preparing Oxidation Reagents
N. Reviews
III. Reductions
A. C=O Reductions
1. Ketone, Aldehyde Reductions
2. Acid, Anhydride, Acid Chloride Reductions
3. Ester, Lactone Reductions
4. Amide, Lactam Reductions
B. C—N Multiple Bond Reductions
1. Oxime Reductions
2. Nitrile Reductions
3. Other
C. N—O Reductions
D. C—C Multiple Bond Reductions
1. C=C Reductions
2. C≡C Reductions
3. Reduction of Aromatic Rings
E. Hydrogenolysis of C—Hetero Bonds
1. C—O → C—H
2. C—Hal → C—H
3. C—S → C—H
4. C=O → CH2
5. Other
F. Reductive Eliminations
G. Reductive Cleavages
H. Hydroboration (reduction only)
I. Other Reductions
J. Reviews
IV. Synthesis of Heterocyclics
A. Aziridines
B. Furans
C. Indoles
D. Lactams
E. Lactones
F. Pyrazoles and Pyrazolines
G. Pyrimidines
H. Pyridines
I. Pyrroles and Pyrrolines
J. Quinolines and Isoquinolines
K. Thiophenes
L. Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom
M. Other Heterocycles
N. Reviews
V. Protecting Groups
A. O—H Protecting Groups
B. N—H Protecting Groups
C. S—H Protecting Groups
D. Terminal Acetylene Protecting Groups
E. Carboxyl Protecting Groups
F. Ketone, Aldehyde Protecting Groups
G. C=C Protecting Groups
H. Phosphate Protecting Groups
I. Sulfone Protecting Groups
VI. Useful Synthetic Preparations
A. Functional Group Preparations
1. Acids
2. Alcohols (see also: Reduction of Carbonyls 231)
3. Alkyl Halides
4. Amides
5. Amines (see also: Amide Reduction 236; Nitrile Reduction 238)
6. Amino Acids
7. Arynes
8. Carbodiimides
9. Diazoalkanes
10. Disulfides
11. Epoxides (see also: Oxidative Additions to C=C 214)
12. Esters
13. Isocyanates
14. Ketones and Aldehydes (see also: C—O Oxidations 199)
15. β-Dicarbonyl Compounds
16. Nitriles
17. Nitro Compounds
18. Nucleotides (see also: O—H and Phosphate Protecting Groups 284,293)
19. Peptides (see also: O—H and N—H Protecting Groups 284,285)
20. Phenols (see also: Hydroxylation of Aromatic Rings 220)
21. Vinyl Halides, Vinyl Ethers, and Vinyl Esters
B. Multistep Synthetic Transformations
1. Ketone Transposition
2. Ring Enlargement
3. Other
VII. Other Completely Miscellaneous Reactions
VIII. Miscellaneous Reviews
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th August 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483104140