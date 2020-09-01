Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 54
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Challenges in developing quadruplex therapeutics
Stephen Neidle
2. Fundamentals of quadruplex biology
FB Johnson
3. Quadruplex folding and diversity
Anh Tuân Phan
4. Telomeric quadruplexes as therapeutic targets
Hiroshi Sugiyama
5. Viral G-quadruplexes: new frontiers in virus pathogenesis and antiviral therapy
Sara N. Richter
6. Quadruplex targeting in infective and parasitic diseases
Samir Amrane
7. Quadruplex detection in cells
David Monchaud
8. An overview of quadruplex ligands: their common features and chemotype diversity
Filippo Doria
9. Quadruplex simulations and drug design
Jiri Sponer
10. Lead discovery of quadruplex-binding small molecules
Marie-Paule Teulade-fichou
11. Click and combinatorial approaches to quadruplex ligand discovery
Jyotirmayee Dash
12. Targeting k-RAS quadruplexes
Luigi Xodo
13. Targeting MYC by quadruplex approaches
John Schneekloth
14. Targeting KIT quadruplexes
Claudia Sissi
15. Quadruplex targets in neurodegenerative diseases
Janez Plavec
16. Metallo-containing quadruplex ligands
Ramon Vilar
Description
The realisation that human, animal, viral and bacterial genomes all contain over-representation of higher-order quadruplex structures in regulatory and other pharmacologically-useful regions, has led to a large number of studies aimed at exploiting this findings for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Quadruplex-binding small molecules are starting to be evaluated in human clinical trials.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry series
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of medicinal chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128210178
About the Serial Editors
Stephen Neidle Serial Editor
Stephen Neidle, DSc, PhD, ARCS, FRSC, Director of Cancer Research UK Biomolecular Structure Group, Director of the Centre for Cancer Medicines, Professor of Chemical Biology, The School of Pharmacy, University College London, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
The School of Pharmacy, University College London, UK