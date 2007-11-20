Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 42

I. Central Nervous System Diseases -Potential CNS Applications for Phosphodiesterase Enzyme Inhibitors (N. J. Brandon and D. P. Rotella) -Recent Developments in Monoamine Reuptake Inhibitors (S. Liu and B. F. Molino) Secretase Inhibitors and Modulators for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease (R. E. Olson and L. R. Marcin) -Recent Advances in Drug Discovery of Histamine H3 Antagonists (R. L. Hudkins, R. Raddatz) -Recent Advances in the Treatment of Insomnia (A. Palomer, M. Princep and A. Guglietta) -Advances in Transient Receptor Potential (TRP) Modulators (A. Vasudevan, M. E. Kort)

II. Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases -Case History: JANUVIA (Sitagliptin), a Selective Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV Inhibito for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes (A. E. Weber, N. Thornberry) -Cathepsin K Inhibitors (W. Cameron Black and M. David Percival) -New Nonpeptide-Binding GPCRs as Targets for Diabetes and the Metabolic Syndrome (M. C.T.Fyfe, H. A.Overton, M. J.Procter, C. Reynet & J. R. White) -Novel Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMS) (J. A. Dodge and T. I. Richardson) -Lipid-metabolizing enzymes as targets for dyslipidemia and insulin resistance (V. Yeh, A. S. Judd, and A. J. Souers) -Recent Trends in HDL Modulating Therapies (D. De and I. Khanna)

III. Inflammation / Pulmonary / GastroIntestinal Diseases -Case History on Tegaserod (R. Giger, H. Mattes and H.-J. Pfannkuche) -Advances in the Discovery of CC Chemokine Receptor-2 Atagonists (P. Carter, R. Cherney, I. K.Mangion) -Semicarbazide Sensitive Amine Oxidase and Vascular Adhesion Protein-1: One Protein Being Validated as a Therapeutic Target for Inflammatory Diseases (I. McDonald, J. Foot, P. Yin, E. Flening, E. M. van Dam) -Sphingosine 1-Phospate Type 1 Receptor Modulators: Recent Advances and Therapeutic Potential (N. Cooke and Fr. Zecri) -MAP Kinases Inhibitors in Inflammation and Autoimmune Disorders (S. Bhagwatt)

IV. Cancer and Infectious Diseases -Recent Progress on Novel HCV Inhibitors (C. W. Zapf, J. D. Bloom and J. I. Levin) -Small Molecule CCR5 and CXCR4 Based Viral Entry Inhibitors for anti-HIV therapy currently in development (W. W. Kazmierski, K. S. Gudmundsson and S. C. Piscitelli) -Small-molecule inhibitors of Gluthathione S-Transferase P1-1 as anticancer therapeutic agents. (G. Morales and E. Laborde) -Recent Advances in the Medicinal Chemistry of Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors (D. Brittain, H. Weinmann and E. Ottow) -New Developments in Antibacterial Drug R&D (R. Frechette) -Small Molecule Inhibitors of AKT/PKB Kinase As A Strategy for Treating Cancer (D. A. Heerding, I. G. Safonov and S. K. Verma)

V. Topics in Biology Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (Syk) Biology, Inhibitors and Therapeutic Applications (R. Singh, E. Masuda) -Systems Biology and Kinase Signaling (B. Gomes and D. de Graaf) -The Molecular Libraries Screening Center Network (MLSCN): Identifying Chemical Probes of Biological Systems (D. M. Huryn and N. D.P. Cosford) -The Application of Transcriptional Profiling in Model Connectivity and Lead Assessment in Drug Discovery (M. Neubauer and P. Ross-Macdonald)

VI. Topics in Drug Design and Discovery -Fragment-based lead discovery (M. Congreve, C. W. Murray, R. Carr and D. C. Rees) -Computational Models for ADME (W. J. Egan) -Prediction of human volume of distribution using in vivo, in vitro, and in silio approaches (R. S. Obach) Plasma Protein Binding and the Free Drug Principle: Recent Developments and Applications (G. Trainer) To Market, To Market 2006 (S. Hegde & M. Schmidt)