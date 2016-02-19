Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120405091, 9780080583532

Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 9

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Richard Heinzelman
eBook ISBN: 9780080583532
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1974
Page Count: 317
About the Serial Editors

Richard Heinzelman Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

THE UPJOHN COMPANY, KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN

