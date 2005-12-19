Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120405404, 9780080458175

Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 40

1st Edition

Editors: Annette Doherty
eBook ISBN: 9780080458175
Paperback ISBN: 9780120405404
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th December 2005
Page Count: 558
Table of Contents

I. CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DISEASES

  1. Neuronal Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor Modulators: Recent Advances and Therapeutic Potential (S.R. Breining et al.).

  2. Recent Advances in Selective Serotonergic Agents (W.E. Childers, Jr., A.J. Robichaud).

  3. BACE Inhibitors for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease (E.W. Baxter, A.B. Reitz).

  4. Positron Emission Tomography Agents for Central Nervous System Drug Development Applications (N. Scott Mason, C. Mathis).

II. CARDIOVASCULAR AND METABOLIC DISEASES

  1. Emerging Topics in Atherosclerosis HDL Raising Therapies (P.J. Sinclair).

  2. Small Molecule Anticoagulant/Antithrombotic Agents (R.M. Scarborough et al.).

  3. CB1 Cannabinoid Receptor Antagonists (F. Barth).

  4. Melanin-Concentrating Hormone as a Therapeutic Target (M.D. McBriar, T.J. Kowalski).

  5. Glycogen Synthase Kinase-3 (GSK-3): A Kinase with Exceptional Therapeutic Potential (J.W. Benbow et al.).

  6. Inhibitors of Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 as Therapeutic Agents (S.L. Gwaltney II, J.A. Stafford).

  7. Recent Advances in Therapeutic Approaches to Type 2 Diabetes (R. Sarabu, J. Tilley).

III. INFLAMMATORY, PULMONARY, AND GASTROINTESTINAL DISEASES

  1. The TRPV1 Vanilloid Receptor: A Target for Therapeutic Intervention (J. Guy Breitenbucher et al.).

  2. Leukotriene Biosynthesis Inhibitors (R.W. Friesena, D. Riendeaub).

  3. CXCR3 Antagonists (J.C. Medina et al.).

  4. PDE7 inhibitors: chemistry and potential therapeutic utilities (F. Vergne et al.).

IV. CANCER AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES

  1. Inhibitors of Anti-apoptotic Proteins for Cancer Therapy (S.W. Elmore et al.).

  2. AKT Kinase and Hsp90 Inhibitors As Novel Anti-cancer Therapeutics (T. Machajewski et al.).

  3. Novel Strategies in HIV Prevention – Development of Topical Microbicides (B.E. Beer, J.E. Cummins, Jr.).

  1. New Developments in HIV Therapeutics (T.A. Lylea, M.D. Millerb).

  2. Antibacterials for the Treatment of Gram Positive Infections (J.B. McAlpinea, Morimasa Yagisawab).

  3. Progress on New Therapeutics for Fungal Nail Infections (S.J. Baker et al.).

V. TOPICS IN BIOLOGY

  1. Chemical Tools for Indications Discovery (A. Hopkins).

  2. Structural Genomics and Drug Discovery (A. Edwards et al.).

VI. TOPICS IN DRUG DESIGN AND DISCOVERY

  1. Structural Genomics and Drug Discovery (A. Edwards et al.).

  2. G-Protein Coupled Receptor Inverse Agonists: Identification, Pharmacological Relevance and Functional Assays (B.L. Chenard et al.).

  3. The Utility of Metabonomics for Drug Safety Assessment (M. Delnomdedieu, R.P. Schneider).

  4. Computational Prediction of Blood-brain Barrier Permeation (D.E. Clark).

  5. Pharmacogenetics and Drug Development (H. Reiser).

VII. TRENDS AND PERSPECTIVES

  1. Trends in Pharmaceutical Innovation (E.F. Schmid, D.A. Smith).

  2. To Market, To Market – 2004 (S. Hegde, M. Schmidt).

Description

Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry provides timely and critical reviews of important topics in medicinal chemistry together with an emphasis on emerging topics in the biological sciences, which are expected to provide the basis for entirely new future therapies. Sections I-IV are disease orientated and generally report on specific medicinal agents. Sections V and VI continue to emphasize important topics in medicinal chemistry, biology, and drug design. Section VII looks at Trends and Perspectives in the pharmaceuticals market.

Key Features

  • Critical reviews of the previous year's literature in many topics of interest to medicinal chemists
  • Highlights major developments in medicinal chemistry
  • Includes a comprehensive set of cumulative indices to easily locate topics in all published volumes

Readership

medicinal, pharmaceutical and organic chemists

About the Editors

Annette Doherty Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Pfizer Global R&D, Sandwich Laboratories, United Kingdom

