Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120405350, 9780080916217

Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 35

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Annette Doherty
Serial Editors: William Hagmann
eBook ISBN: 9780080916217
Paperback ISBN: 9780120405350
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th August 2000
Page Count: 426
Description

Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry provides timely and critical reviews of important topics in medicinal chemistry together with an emphasis on emerging topics in the biological sciences which are expected to provide the basis for entirely new future therapies.

Readership

Medicinal, pharmaceutical, and organic chemists

About the Serial Volume Editors

Annette Doherty Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Pfizer Global R&D, Sandwich Laboratories, United Kingdom

About the Serial Editors

William Hagmann Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Parke-Davis Pharmaceutical Research

