Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 48
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Personal Essays
Chapter One. Challenges in Drug Discovery at Schering–Plough Research Institute: A Personal Reflection
Abstract
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Two. My Perspective on Time, Managers—and Scientific Fun
1 Controlling Your Scientific Life: Time Management
2 Foster Innovation with Scientific Fun
3 A Good Manager is a Scientist’s Best Friend
References
Chapter Three. A Career in Medicinal Chemistry—A Journey in Drug Discovery
Abstract
1 Early Days in Nucleoside, Nucleotide, and Nucleic Acid Chemistry
2 Antivirals
3 Elastase Inhibitors
4 Substance P Antagonists and the Discovery of Aprepitant and Fosaprepitant
5 Hypoglycemic Agents and the Discovery of Sitagliptin
6 Conclusions
References
Section 1: Central Nervous System Diseases
Chapter Four. Selective Inhibitors of PDE2, PDE9, and PDE10: Modulators of Activity of the Central Nervous System
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Phosphodiesterase (PDE) Structures
3 PDE2 Inhibitors and Dual PDE2 + PDE10 Inhibitors
4 PDE9 Inhibitors
5 PDE10 Inhibitors
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter Five. Beyond Secretases: Kinase Inhibitors for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Inhibitors of Dual-Specificity Kinases
3 Inhibitors of Serine–Threonine Kinases
4 Conclusions
References
Chapter Six. Orexin Receptor Antagonists in Development for Insomnia and CNS Disorders
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Clinical Programs
3 Preclinical Programs
4 Potential Indications Beyond Sleep
5 Concluding Remarks
References
Section 2: Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases
Chapter Seven. Discovery and Development of Prolylcarboxypeptidase Inhibitors for Cardiometabolic Disorders
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 PRCP Function and Structure
3 PRCP: Peptide Processing and Regulation
4 PRCP Inhibitors as Antiobesity Agents
5 Conclusions
References
Chapter Eight. Molecular Targeting of Imaging and Drug Delivery Probes in Atherosclerosis
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Chemical and Imaging Approaches
3 Targeting of Vascular Adhesion Molecules and Markers of Inflammation
4 Conclusions
References
Chapter Nine. Oral GLP-1 Modulators for the Treatment of Diabetes
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Formulation of Peptidic Agonists
3 Active Transport of Peptidic Agonists
4 Small Molecule Agonists of the GLP-1R
5 Conclusion
References
Section 3: Inflammation Pulmonary GI Diseases
Chapter Ten. Recent Advances in the Discovery and Development of CCR1 Antagonists
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Small Molecule CCR1 Antagonists
3 Clinical Update
4 Outlook
References
Chapter Eleven. Emerging Targets for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)
3 Extracellular Crosslinking Enzymes
4 Kinase Inhibitors
5 Enzymes
6 Lysophospholipid Mediators
7 Conclusions
References
Chapter Twelve. Targeting the Nuclear Hormone Receptor RORγt for the Treatment of Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disorders
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Target Validation of RORγ/γt in Disease Models
3 Safety Concerns Targeting RORγt
4 RORγt Structure
5 Small-Molecule Antagonists of RORγt
6 Conclusions
References
Section 4: Oncology
Chapter Thirteen. Recent Advances in Small-Molecule Modulation of Epigenetic Targets: Discovery and Development of Histone Methyltransferase and Bromodomain Inhibitors
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Histone Modifications
3 Histone Methyltransferase Inhibitors
4 Bromodomain Inhibitors
5 Conclusions and Outlook
References
Chapter Fourteen. Inhibition of Ubiquitin Proteasome System Enzymes for Anticancer Therapy
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Inhibitors of 20S CP Peptidases
3 Inhibitors of Ubiquitin Conjugation
4 Ubiquitin-Interacting Proteins and Chaperones
5 Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter Fifteen. Targeting Protein–Protein Interactions to Treat Cancer—Recent Progress and Future Directions
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 PPIs Important to the Growth and Spread of Cancer
3 Challenges in Targeting PPIs
4 Methods for Discovering Small-Molecule Inhibitors of PPIs
5 Examples of Targeting PPIs Important to Oncology
6 Two Recent Successes
7 Future Developments
8 Conclusions
References
Section 5: Infectious Diseases
Chapter Sixteen. Recent Progress in the Discovery of Neuraminidase Inhibitors as Anti-influenza Agents
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Inhibitors Based upon Flexible Scaffolds
3 Inhibitors Based upon Rigid, Planar Scaffolds
4 Natural Products as Potential Anti-influenza Drug Leads
5 Conclusions and Outlook
References
Chapter Seventeen. Novel Therapeutics in Discovery and Development for Treatment of Chronic HBV Infection
Abstract
1 Introduction of the HBV Life Cycle
2 Current Standard of Care Therapeutics for HBV Infection
3 Selected Direct Acting Antivirals and Immune Modulators Under Clinical Development
4 Nonnucleos(t)ide Small Molecule HBV Inhibitors in Discovery Stage
5 Conclusion and Outlook
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Eighteen. Special Challenges to the Rational Design of Antibacterial Agents
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Specific Issues in Antibacterial Drug Design
3 Practical Approaches
4 Review of Recent Applications
5 Conclusions
References
Section 6: Topics in Biology
Chapter Nineteen. Recent Advances in Small Molecule Target Identification Methods
Abstract
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Affinity-Based Proteomics
3 In Silico Target Prediction
4 Drug Resistance and Sequencing-Based Target Identification
5 Yeast-Based Approaches
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter Twenty. Neuroinflammation in Mood Disorders: Mechanisms and Drug Targets
Abstract
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Inflammasome Pathway and Cytokine Modulation
3 Tryptophan Metabolic Pathway
4 Concluding Remarks
References
Section 7: Topics in Drug Design and Discovery
Chapter Twenty-One. Inhibitors of hERG Channel Trafficking: A Cryptic Mechanism for QT Prolongation
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Biochemical Pharmacology of the hERG K+ Channel
3 Inhibitors of hERG Trafficking
4 Screening Assays for hERG Trafficking Inhibition
5 Conclusion
References
Chapter Twenty-Two. Recent Progress in Small-Molecule Agents Against Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Anti-Angiogenesis Agents
3 Visual Cycle Inhibitors
4 Complement Pathway Inhibitors
5 Conclusions
References
Chapter Twenty-Three. Synthetic Macrocycles in Small-Molecule Drug Discovery
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Hepatitis C Virus NS3/4A Protease and NS5b Polymerase
3 Kinase Inhibitors with Improved Selectivity
4 Ghrelin Agonists: Discovery of TZP-101
5 Stapled Peptides
6 Conclusion
References
Chapter Twenty-Four. Glossary of Terms Used in Medicinal Chemistry Part II (IUPAC Recommendations 2013)
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Alphabetical Entries
Acknowledgment
References
Section 8: Case Histories and NCEs
Chapter Twenty-Five. Case History: Xalkori™ (Crizotinib), a Potent and Selective Dual Inhibitor of Mesenchymal Epithelial Transition (MET) and Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) for Cancer Treatment
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Targeting Met in Cancer
3 Targeting ALK in Cancer
4 Medicinal Chemistry Efforts in Discovering Crizotinib
5 Kinase Selectivity of Crizotinib
6 Preclinical Pharmacology of Crizotinib
7 Crizotinib Human Clinical Efficacy
8 Conclusions
References
Chapter Twenty-Six. Case History: Vemurafenib, a Potent, Selective, and First-in-Class Inhibitor of Mutant BRAF for the Treatment of Metastatic Melanoma
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Rationale for Targeting Mutant BRAF
3 Medicinal Chemistry Efforts Culminating in Vemurafenib
4 Preclinical Characterization of Vemurafenib
5 Clinical Studies of Vemurafenib
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter Twenty-Seven. New Chemical Entities Entering Phase III Trials in 2012
Abstract
References
Chapter Twenty-Eight. To Market, To Market—2012
Abstract
1 Overview
2 Aclidinium Bromide (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
3 Anagliptin (Antidiabetic)
4 Axitinib (Anticancer)
5 Bedaquiline (Antibacterial)
6 Bosutinib (Anticancer)
7 Cabozantinib (Anticancer)
8 Carfilzomib (Anticancer)
9 Crofelemer (Antidiarrheal)
10 Dapagliflozin (Antidiabetic)
11 Enzalutamide (Anticancer)
12 Ingenol Mebutate (Anticancer)
13 Ivacaftor (Cystic Fibrosis)
14 Linaclotide (Irritable Bowel Syndrome)
15 Lomitapide Mesylate (Antihypercholesteremic)
16 Lorcaserin Hydrochloride (Antiobesity)
17 Mogamulizumab (Anticancer)
18 Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate (Anticancer)
19 Pasireotide (Cushing’s Disease)
20 Peginesatide (Hematopoietic)
21 Perampanel (Anticonvulsant)
22 Pertuzumab (Anticancer)
23 Pixantrone Dimaleate (Anticancer)
24 Ponatinib (Anticancer)
25 Radotinib (Anticancer)
26 Regorafenib (Anticancer)
27 Teduglutide (Short Bowel Syndrome)
28 Teneligliptin (Antidiabetic)
29 Teriflunomide (Multiple Sclerosis)
30 Tofacitinib (Antiarthritic)
31 Vismodegib (Anticancer)
References
Keyword Index, Volume 48
Cumulative Chapter Titles Keyword Index, Volume 1 – 48
Cumulative NCE Introduction Index, 1983–2012
Cumulative NCE Introduction Index, 1983–2012 (by indication)
Description
Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry provides timely and critical reviews of important topics in medicinal chemistry together with an emphasis on emerging topics in the biological sciences, which are expected to provide the basis for entirely new future therapies.
Key Features
- Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry provides timely and critical reviews and this volume covers important topics such as drug Discovery, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Neuraminidase Inhibitors
Readership
medicinal, pharmaceutical, and organic chemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 8th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171510
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124171503
Reviews
"This series is one of the very few annual publications which justify the title of an absolute must for the pharmacologist, chemist, or physician who is interested in the chemistry of drug development." --Enzymeologia
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Manoj Desai Serial Editor
Dr. Manoj Desai began his career in the pharmaceutical industry at Pfizer Inc, Central Research Division, Groton, CT (1986-1994) before moving to Chiron Corporation (1994-2003) as Director of medicinal chemistry; he was promoted to Vice President, lead discovery and medicinal chemistry (2000). In October 2003, he was appointed Vice President of medicinal chemistry at Gilead Sciences. At Pfizer, he was responsible for the medicinal chemistry efforts that lead to the discovery of oral Substance P antagonist CP-99994 which became the basis for the discovery of the new anti-emetics. At Chiron he formulated macrobead technology for the synthesis and screening of compound libraries for HTS and built the medicinal chemistry department with focus on kinase inhibitors. At Gilead, he was an active proponent to develop a pharmacoenhancer devoid of antiviral activity to improve the pharmacokinetics of integrase inhibitor elvitegravir. These efforts led to the discovery of Cobicistat which is one of components of StribildTM that was approved by FDA in August 2012 for the treatment of HIV infection. He is co-inventor on patents of Cobicistat (US 8,148,374), StribildTM and Ledipasvir (US 8,273,341; Phase III). Furthermore, his group at Gilead has advanced numerous compounds into clinical development for the treatment of antiviral diseases, cancer and cardiovascular diseases.
Dr. Desai obtained Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the M.S. University of Baroda in 1981 working with Dr. Sukh Dev and then carried out post-doctoral fellowships at Purdue University working with Professor Herbert C. Brown (19981-1983) and at Harvard University with Professor Elias J. Corey (1983-1986). During his postdoctoral studies, he worked on natural product isolation, development of asymmetric synthetic methods using organoboranes and total synthesis of complex natural products such as retigeranic acid, -trans bergamotene and ginkgolide B.
He has co-authored >60 publications in peer reviewed journals and is an inventor on >25 issued patents. Furthermore, Dr. Desai is Editor-in-Chief for Annual Reports in Medicinal chemistry (2012-current), and have co-edited Comprehensive Medicinal Chemistry II (volume 7). In 2013, he co-edited book titled “Successful Strategies for the Discovery of Antiviral Drugs”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Gilead Sciences, Inc., Foster City, CA, USA