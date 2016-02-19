Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 12
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Frank H. Clarke
eBook ISBN: 9780080583563
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 339
Details
- No. of pages:
- 339
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080583563
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Frank H. Clarke Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CIBA-GEIGY CORPORATION, ARDSLEY, NEW YORK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.