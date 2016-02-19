Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120405121, 9780080583563

Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 12

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Frank H. Clarke
eBook ISBN: 9780080583563
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 339
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
161.00
136.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
339
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080583563

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Frank H. Clarke Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CIBA-GEIGY CORPORATION, ARDSLEY, NEW YORK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.