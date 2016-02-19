Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 6
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Cornelius Cain
eBook ISBN: 9780080583501
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1971
Page Count: 299
Details
- No. of pages:
- 299
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th July 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080583501
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Cornelius Cain Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
McNElL LABORATORIES, INC. FORT WASHINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.