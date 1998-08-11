Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120405336, 9780080583778

Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 33

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: James Bristol
Serial Editors: Annette Doherty
Editors: David Robertson Jacob Plattner William Hagmann Winnie Wong George Trainor
eBook ISBN: 9780080583778
Paperback ISBN: 9780120405336
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th August 1998
Page Count: 465
Table of Contents

I. Central Nervous System Agents II. Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Diseases III. Cancer and Infectious Diseases IV. Immunology, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases V. Topics in Biology VI. Topics in Drug Design and Discovery VII. Trends and Perspectives

Description

Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry provides timely and critical reviews of important topics in medicinal chemistry together with an emphasis on emerging topics in the biological sciences, which are expectedto provide the basis for entirely new future therapies.

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

James Bristol Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

Parke-Davis Pharmaceutical Research

About the Serial Editors

Annette Doherty Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Pfizer Global R&D, Sandwich Laboratories, United Kingdom

About the Editors

David Robertson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Research Center, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A.

Jacob Plattner Editor

William Hagmann Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Parke-Davis Pharmaceutical Research

Winnie Wong Editor

George Trainor Editor

