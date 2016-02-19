Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120405299, 9780080583730

Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry, Volume 29

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: James Bristol
Serial Volume Editors: William Hagmann John Lee John McCall Jacob Plattner David Robertson Michael Venuti
eBook ISBN: 9780080583730
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th August 1994
Page Count: 397
Table of Contents

CNS Agents: Third Generation Antidepressants. Neuronal Cell Death. Muscarinic Agonists and Antagonists. Animal Engineering in Neurobiology. Dopamine D[sub]3 and D[sub]4 Receptor Ligands and Pharmacology. Excitatory AminoAcid Research. Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Agents: Endothelin Receptor Antagonists. Treatment of Asthma and Allergy. Nitric Oxide Synthase. Thrombolytic Agents. Antithrombotic and Anti-Inflammatory Agents. Chemotherapeutic Agents: Antibacterial Agents. HIV Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors. HIV Protease Inhibitors. Antiviral Agents. Opportunistic Infections. Ras Oncogene. Immunology, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases: Non-Immunophilin-Related Immunosuppressants. Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors as Antiasthmatic Agents. Human Leukocyte Elastase Inhibitors. Interleukin-1. Cell Adhesion and Carbohydrates. Control of Androgen Action. Topics in Biology: Transcription Factor NF-[lc gr kappa]kB. Translational Control of Gene Expression. Protein Kinases and Phosphatases. Transgenic and Gene Targeting Technology. Osteoporosis. Topics in Drug Design and Discovery: Adenylate Cyclase Subtypes. Advances in Antisense Technology. Prediction of Human Drug Metabolism. Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies. Ethnobotany. Trends and Perspectives: To Market, To Market-1993. Appendices: Compound Name, Code Number, and Subject Index, Volume 29. Cumulative Chapter Titles Keyword Index, Volumes 1-29. Cumulative NCE Introduction Index, 1983-1993. Cumulative NCE Introduction Index, 1983-1993, (Sorted by Indication).

Description

This serial continues to combine regular updates of significant research in medicinal chemistry with emerging research in biological science destined to impact the discovery and development of new medicinal agents.

Readership

Medicinal, pharmaceutical, and organic chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
397
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080583730

Reviews

@qu:This series is one of the very few annual publications which justify the title of an absolute must for the pharmacologist, chemist, or physician who is interested in the chemistry of drug development." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"This book is strongly recommended for researchers, teachers, students, administrators-in short, anyone whose interests impinge on medicinal chemistry. In view of the work's documented reference value, it is a must for inclusion in the scientist's personal library." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY @qu:All topics are covered in sufficient depth, with extensive references, to allow either the specialist or the novice to be informed of the latest developments in a particular area of medicinal chemistry. @source:-NORMAN GILMAN, Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

James Bristol Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

Parke-Davis Pharmaceutical Research

About the Serial Volume Editors

William Hagmann Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Parke-Davis Pharmaceutical Research

John Lee Serial Volume Editor

John McCall Serial Volume Editor

Jacob Plattner Serial Volume Editor

David Robertson Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Research Center, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A.

Michael Venuti Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Arris Pharmaceutical Corporation

