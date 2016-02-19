Annual Reports in Inorganic and General Syntheses-1976 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120407057, 9781483281599

Annual Reports in Inorganic and General Syntheses-1976

1st Edition

Editors: Hans Zimmer
eBook ISBN: 9781483281599
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 404
Description

Annual Reports in Inorganic and General Syntheses-1976 presents an annual review of synthetically useful information that would prove beneficial to nearly all organic chemists, both specialist and nonspecialist in synthesis. It should help relieve some of the information storage burden of the specialist and should aid the nonspecialist who is seeking help with a specific problem to become rapidly aware of recent synthetic advances.

This is the fifth volume of ARIGS and is organized along the lines developed for the preceding volumes. The authors were encouraged to use synthetic aspects as their primary guideline for the arrangement and preservation of the information. An occasional deviation to include structural or mechanistic features seemed to be justified in order to reflect particular characteristics of a given element's chemistry. Complex hydrides of the groups IA-IIIA are dealt with in a special chapter rather than described under the particular elements. As in previous issues of ARIGS, this volume again presents contributions of timely subjects of special interest. This year's special features are "Recent Advances in S-N-Inorganic Heterocycles" and "Synthesis and Properties of Optically Active Organotin Compounds."

Table of Contents


Preface

Simple and Complex Metal Hydrides of Main Groups I, II and III

Boron

Aluminum, Gallium, Indium and Thallium

Silicon Chemistry

Germanium, Tin, and Lead

Nitrogen

Phosphorus, Phosphides and Phosphorus Compounds with the Coordination Numbers 2, 3, 5, and 6

Phosphorus, Phosphorus Compounds with the Coordination Number 4

Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth

Chalcogens

Halogens and Pseudohalogens

Scandium, Yttrium, Lanthanides and Actinides

Titanium, Zirconium, and Hafnium

Vanadium, Niobium and Tantalum

Chromium, Molybdenum and Tungsten

Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium

Iron

Cobalt and Nickel

The Platinum Metals. Part I: Ruthenium, Osmium, Rhodium and Iridium

The Platinum Metals. Part II: Platinum and Palladium

Copper

Silver and Gold

Zinc, Cadmium and Mercury

Synthesis and Properties of Optically Active Organotin Compounds

Recent Advances in Sulfur-Nitrogen Inorganic Heterocycles

Index

About the Editor

Hans Zimmer

