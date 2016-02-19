Annual Reports in Inorganic and General Syntheses-1976
1st Edition
Description
Annual Reports in Inorganic and General Syntheses-1976 presents an annual review of synthetically useful information that would prove beneficial to nearly all organic chemists, both specialist and nonspecialist in synthesis. It should help relieve some of the information storage burden of the specialist and should aid the nonspecialist who is seeking help with a specific problem to become rapidly aware of recent synthetic advances.
This is the fifth volume of ARIGS and is organized along the lines developed for the preceding volumes. The authors were encouraged to use synthetic aspects as their primary guideline for the arrangement and preservation of the information. An occasional deviation to include structural or mechanistic features seemed to be justified in order to reflect particular characteristics of a given element's chemistry. Complex hydrides of the groups IA-IIIA are dealt with in a special chapter rather than described under the particular elements. As in previous issues of ARIGS, this volume again presents contributions of timely subjects of special interest. This year's special features are "Recent Advances in S-N-Inorganic Heterocycles" and "Synthesis and Properties of Optically Active Organotin Compounds."
Table of Contents
Preface
Simple and Complex Metal Hydrides of Main Groups I, II and III
Boron
Aluminum, Gallium, Indium and Thallium
Silicon Chemistry
Germanium, Tin, and Lead
Nitrogen
Phosphorus, Phosphides and Phosphorus Compounds with the Coordination Numbers 2, 3, 5, and 6
Phosphorus, Phosphorus Compounds with the Coordination Number 4
Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth
Chalcogens
Halogens and Pseudohalogens
Scandium, Yttrium, Lanthanides and Actinides
Titanium, Zirconium, and Hafnium
Vanadium, Niobium and Tantalum
Chromium, Molybdenum and Tungsten
Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium
Iron
Cobalt and Nickel
The Platinum Metals. Part I: Ruthenium, Osmium, Rhodium and Iridium
The Platinum Metals. Part II: Platinum and Palladium
Copper
Silver and Gold
Zinc, Cadmium and Mercury
Synthesis and Properties of Optically Active Organotin Compounds
Recent Advances in Sulfur-Nitrogen Inorganic Heterocycles
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281599