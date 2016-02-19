Annual Reports in Inorganic and General Syntheses-1974
1st Edition
Description
Annual Reports in Inorganic and General Syntheses-1974 presents an organized annual summary of synthetic developments in inorganic chemistry and its related areas. The book discusses the chemistry of simple and complex metal hydrides of main groups I, II, and III, boron, aluminium, gallium, indium, thallium, silicon, germanium, tin, lead, phosphorus, arsenic, antimony, bismuth, chalcogens, halogens, and pseudohalogens. The text also describes the chemistry of scandium, yttrium, lanthanides, actinides, titanium, zirconium, hafnium, vanadium, niobium, tantalum, chromium, molybdenum, tungsten, manganese, technetium, rhenium, iron, cobalt, nickel, ruthenium, osmium, rhodium, and iridium. The chemistry of palladium, platinum, copper, silver, gold, zinc, cadmium, and mercury is also encompassed. The book concludes by demonstrating the photochemical syntheses of inorganic compounds. Chemists, chemistry students, and people working in chemical laboratories will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Simple and Complex Metal Hydrides of Main Groups I, II and III
Sodium Hydride
Beryllium Hydride
New Methods for Amorphous BeH2
Crystalline BeH2
Stabilization
Tertiary Amine Adducts of BeH2
Diethyleneglycoldimethylether Adduct of BeH2
Aluminum Hydride
Nonsolvated AlH3
Crystallized Phases of AlH3
Purification and Stabilization of AlH3
Tri(aluminumhydride)-trimethylamine (AIH3) :NMe3
Aluminum Chlorohydride
Hydridoaluminates
References
Boron
General
Novel Procedures
Inorganic Boron Derivatives
Metal-Boron Compounds
Organoboranes
Hydroboration
Carboranes
Boranes
Ring Systems
Four Coordinate Boron
BX3 Compounds
BX4- Compounds
References
Aluminum, Gallium, Indium and Thallium
Introduction
Synthetic Methods
Hydride Complexes
Activated Metals
Alkyl and Aryl Compounds
Perfluorophenyl Compounds
Organometallic
Reactions of Alkyl- or Arylmetal Halides
Alkane Elimination Reactions
Miscellaneous Complexes with O, N, S and P Ligands
Metal-Nitrogen Ring Systems
Halogen Bridged Compounds
Halide and Pseudohalide Complexes
Complexes with π Acid Ligands
Metal Carbonyl Complexes
Metal-Metal Bonded Compounds
References
Silicon Chemistry
General
Silicon-Hydrogen
Silicon-Group IV
Organometallic Reagents
SiCl/Li/THF and SiCl/Mg/HMPT
Hydrosilylation
Polysilanes
Silicon-Germanium
Silicon-Nitrogen
Silicon-Phosphorus
Silicon-Arsenic
Silicon-Oxygen
Silicon-Sulfur
Silicon-Selenium
Silicon-Group VII
Silicon-Transition Metal Bond
Molecular Rearrangements
References
Germanium, Tin, and Lead
General
MX4 Compounds
Metal-Carbon Bonded Compounds
Metal-Nitrogen Bonded Compounds
Metal-Oxygen and Metal-Sulfur Bonded Compounds
Metal-Halogen Bonded Compounds
Reactions of MX4 Compounds 57
Metal-Metal Bonded Compounds
Organometallic Compounds
Coordination Compounds with Ligands Containing Group IVA Elements
Coordination Compounds of Ge, Sn, Pb
Miscellaneous Compounds and Reactions
References
Phosphorus
Introduction
Elemental Phosphorus
Phosphides
Phosphoranes
Phosphines
Phosphorus-Boron Compounds
Phosphorus-Silicon Compounds
Phosphorus-Nitrogen Compounds
Cyclic Phosphazenes
Heterocyclic Phosphazenes
Linear Phosphazenes
Cyclic Phosphazanes and Rings with P-N Bonds
Linear Phosphazanes
Azides and Hydrazine Derivatives
Compounds with P-P Bonds
Phosphorus Compounds with Elements of the 6th Main Group
Phosphorus Sulfides and Selenides
Derivatives of Hypophosphorus Acid
Derivatives of Phosphorous and Phosphonic Acids
Orthophosphates and Derivatives of Orthophosphoric Acid
Diphosphates and Polyphosphates
Metaphosphates
Phosphorus - Halogen Compounds
Complexes with Phosphorus Ligands
References
Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth
Reviews
Arsenic
Arsenic (III)
Arsenic Bound to Carbon
Cyclic Compounds
Arsenic Compounds Containing Boron
Compounds with As-Si Bonds
Compounds with As-N or As-P Bonds
Compounds Containing As-0 or As-S Bonds
Compounds Containing As-Hg Bonds
Miscellaneous
Arsenic (V)
Antimony
Antimony (III)
Antimony (V)
Bismuth
Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth as Acceptors
As, Sb, Bi (III) Acceptors
As, Sb, Bi (V) Acceptors
References
Chalcogens
Oxygen
Sulfur
Polysulfur Compounds
Sulfur Halides
Sulfur-Nitrogen Compounds
Miscellaneous
Selenium
Tellurium
References
Halogens and Pseudohalogens
Halogens
Interhalogen Compounds and Ions
Oxides and Oxo Compounds
Fluorine
Bromine
Iodine
Pseudohalogen Compounds of Main Group Elements
Group II
Group III
Group IV
Group V
Group VI
Pseudohalo Complexes of Transition Metals
Titanium, Zirconium, Hafnium
Niobium and Tantalum
Chromium, Molybdenum, Tungsten
Manganese and Rhenium
Iron and Ruthenium
Cobalt, Rhodium, Iridium
Nickel, Palladium, Platinum
Copper and Silver
References
Scandium, Yttrium, Lanthanides and Actinides
Scandium
Yttrium and Lanthanides
Actinides
References
Titanium, Zirconium, and Hafnium
General
Group VI Compounds
Simple Compounds with Bonds to O, S, Se
Complexes with O-Donors
Complexes with O- and N-Donors
Complexes with S-, Se- and Te-Donors
Group V Compounds
Nitrides and Amides
Complexes
Group IV Compounds
Group III Compounds
Hydrides
References
Vanadium, Niobium and Tantalum
General
Vanadium
Oxides, Hydroxides, and Oxygen-Containing Compounds
Halogen Containing Compounds
Refractory and Related Compounds
Coordination Compounds
Niobium and Tantalum
General
Oxides and Oxygen Containing Phases
Halides and Halogen Containing Compounds
Refractory and Related Compounds
Coordination Compounds
References
Chromium, Molybdenum and Tungsten
General
Chromium
Oxides and Hydroxides
Chromates and Chromites
Halogen-Containing Compounds of Chromium
Refractory and Related Compounds
Miscellaneous
Molybdenum
Oxides and Their Hydrates
Simple Molybdates
Isopoly Compounds
Heteropoly Compounds
Thiomolybdates and Chalcogenides
Halogen-Containing Compounds
Miscellaneous
Tungsten
Oxides
Tungsten Bronzes and Simple Tungstates
Isopoly and Heteropoly Tungstates
Halogen-Containing Compounds
Miscellaneous
References
Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium
General
Manganese
Lower Oxidation States
Manganese (II)
Higher Oxidation States
Technetium
Radiopharmaceuticals
Other Complexes
Rhenium
Rhenium (I)
Rhenium (II)
Rhenium (III)
Rhenium (IV)
Rhenium (V)
Rhenium (VI)
Rhenium (VII)
References
Iron
General
Compounds with Carbon Donors
Compounds with Nitrogen Donors
Compounds with Oxygen Donors
Compounds with Sulfur Donors
Compounds with Halogen Donors
Miscellaneous
References
Cobalt and Nickel
General
Low-Valent Cobalt Complexes
Carbonyls
Phosphine and Phosphite Complexes
Other Complexes
Low-Valent Nickel Complexes
Carbonyls
Phosphine and Phosphite Complexes
Cobalt(II) and Nickel(II) Complexes
Complexes with Heavy Donor Atoms
Binuclear and Oligonuclear Complexes
Oxidative and Reductive Syntheses
Cobalt(III) Complexes
Syntheses in Non-Aqueous Solvents
Syntheses from Carbonato, Sulphito, and Nitro Intermediates
Binuclear and Polynuclear Complexes
Complexes with Heavy Donor Atoms
Complexes of Polydentate Ligands
Modification of Coordinated Ligands
Separation and Resolution
Higher Oxidation States
Cobalt (IV)
References
The Platinum Metals. Part I: Ruthenium, Osmium, Rhodium and Iridium
Introduction
Group VII Donors
Group VI Donors
Oxygen Donors
Sulfur Donors
Group V Donors
Nitrogen Donors
Phosphorus, Arsenic and Antimony Donors
Group IV Donors
Carbon Dioxide and Carbonyl Complexes
Olefin Complexes
Alkynes
π-Allyl and π-Cyclopentadiene Complexes
Iso-Nitrile and Carbenoid Complexes
Metalation Reactions and Metal-Carbon Bonds
References
The Platinum Metals. Part II: Palladium and Platinum
Introduction
Group VII Donors
Group VI Donors
Oxygen Donors
Sulfur Donors
Group V Donors
Nitrogen Donors
Phosphorus, Arsenic and Antimony Donors
Group IV Donors
Carbonyl Complexes
Mono- and Di-Olefin Complexes
π-Allyl Complexes
Acetylene Complexes
Isocyanide and Carbenoid Complexes
Ylides
Alkyl, Aryl and Related Complexes
Heterometallic Complexes
References
Copper
General
Copper(I) Compounds
Copper(II) Compounds
Dimeric and Polymeric Compounds
References
Silver and Gold
Introduction
Compounds Containing (Ag,Au)-C Bonds
Alkyl, Aryl, and Related Groups
Isocyanide, Carbene, and Related Complexes
Phosphines and Related Ligands
Simple Salts and Other Complexes
Simple Salts
Nitrogen Donors
Chalcogen Donors
Miscellaneous Compounds
References
Zinc, Cadmium and Mercury
General Inorganic Compounds
Complex and Coordination Compounds
Organometallic Compounds
Organo-Cadmium and Zinc
Organomercury
Compounds with Metal-Metal Bonds
Group IV Metals
Other Groups
References
Photochemical Syntheses of Inorganic Compounds
Introduction
The Literature
Experimental Techniques
Photochemical Reactions and Syntheses
Lithium
Group IIIA Elements
Group IVA Elements
Group VA Elements
Group VIA Elements
Group VIIA Elements
Group VIB Elements
Group VIIB Elements
Iron, Ruthenium and Osmium
Cobalt, Rhodium and Iridium
Nickel, Palladium and Platinum
Miscellaneous
Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Actinides
Aluminum
Antimony
Arsenic
Bismuth
Boron
Cadmium
Chalcogens
Chromium
Cobalt
Copper
Gallium
Germanium
Gold
Hafnium
Halogens
Hydrides
Indium
Iron
Lanthanides
Lead
Manganese
Mercury
Molybdenum
Nickel
Palladium
Platinum
Platinum Metals
Phosphorus
Pseudohalogen Compounds
Rhenium
Silicon
Silver
Tantalum
Technetium
Thallium
Tin
Titanium
Tungsten
Vanadium
Zinc
Zirconium
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483213897