Annual Reports in Inorganic and General Syntheses-1973
1st Edition
Description
Annual Reports in Inorganic and General Syntheses-1973 presents an organized annual summary of synthetic developments in inorganic chemistry and its related areas. The book covers the synthetic aspects and structural or mechanistic features of elements, including the main group hydrides, alkali and alkaline earth elements, boron, aluminium, gallium, indium, thallium, silicon, germanium, tin, and lead, nitrogen, phosphorus, arsenic, antimony, bismuth, chalcogens, halogens and pseudohalogens, and noble gases. The text also discusses the synthetic aspects and structural or mechanistic features of elements of yttrium, scandium, lanthanides, and actinides, titanium, zirconium, hafnium, vanadium, niobium, tantalum, chromium, molybdenum, tungsten, manganese, technetium, rhenium, iron, cobalt, and nickel. The chemistry of ruthenium, osmium, rhodium, iridium, palladium, platinum, copper, silver, gold, zinc, cadmium, and mercury is also encompassed. The book concludes by describing the synthesis and structures of metalloporphyrins. Chemists, chemistry students, and people working in chemical laboratories will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Main Group Hydrides, Alkali and Alkaline Earth Elements
Simple Hydrides
Complex Hydrides
Alkali and Alkaline Earth Elements
General
Oxides
Alkoxides
Oxygen-Bonded Chelates
Other Salts and Complexes of Oxy Compounds
Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Compounds with Group V Elements
Organometallic Compounds
References
Boron
General
Novel Procedures
Inorganic Boron Derivatives
Metal-Boron Compounds
Organoboranes
Hydroboration
Carboranes
Boranes
Ring Systems
Four-Coordinate Boron
BX3 Complexes
BX4 Complexes
References
Aluminum, Gallium, Indium and Thallium
Introduction
Synthetic Methods
Hydride Complexes
Hydrogen-Bridged Transition Metal Compounds
Reactions of Organometallic Compounds
Insertion Reactions
Exchange Reagents
Cyclization Reactions
Alkane Elimination Reactions
Organohalides and Pseudo Halides
Cyclopentadienyls and Related Complexes
Complexes with O, N, S and P Ligands
Donor-Acceptor Interactions with Metal Carbonyl and Metal Dinitrogen Complexes
Metal-Metal Bonded Compounds
Homonuclear Group III
Group Ill-Main Group
Group Ill-Transition Metal
Complexes in Catalytic Systems
Miscellaneous
Halide and Addition Compounds
Lower Oxidation States
References
Silicon
General
Silicon-Hydrogen
Silicon-Halogen
Silicon-Nonmetal
Silicon-Oxygen
Silicon-Nitrogen
Silicon-Sulfur
Silicon-Carbon
Silicon-Metal
Silicon-Silicon
Silicon Containing Complexes
References
Germanium, Tin and Lead
General
MR4 Compounds
Metal-Carbon Bonded Compounds
Metal-Nitrogen Bonded Compounds
Metal-Oxygen Bonded Compounds
Metal-Halogen Bonded Compounds
Compounds with More Than One Group IVa Metal Atom
Reactions of MR4 Compounds
Metal-Metal Bonded Compounds
Organometallic Compounds
Coordination Compounds
Coordination Compounds of Ge, Sn, Pb
Miscellaneous Compounds and Reactions
References
Nitrogen
Compounds with no N-N Bonds
Compounds with one N-N Bond
Hydrazine Derivatives
Azo and Diazo Compounds
Nitrosamine and Nitramide Derivatives
Compounds with Three or More Linked Nitrogens
References
Phosphorus
Introduction
Phosphides
Phosphorus-Boron Compounds
Phosphorus-Carbon Compounds
Phosphorus-Si, Ge, Sn compounds
Phosphorus-Nitrogen Compounds
Cyclic Phosphazenes
Heterocyclic Phosphazenes
Linear Phosphazenes
Cyclic Phosphazanes and Rings with P-N Bonds
Amides and Amines of Phosphorus
Imides and Imines
Hydrazine Derivatives
Compounds with P-P Bonds
Compounds of Phosphorus with Elements of Group VIA
Phosphorus Oxides, Sulfides and Selenides
Derivatives of Hypophosphoric Acid
Derivatives of Hypodiphosphorous Acid
Derivatives of Phosphorous Acid
Hypodiphosphoric Acid
Orthophosphates
Derivatives of Orthophosphoric Acid
Diphosphoric Acid
Metaphosphates
Halogenophosphoric Acids-Polyphosphates
Spirocompounds
Complexes with Phosphorus Ligands
Phosphorus-Halogen Compounds
Pure Phosphorus-Halogen Compounds
Phosphorus-Chalcogen Halogenides
Phosphorus-Halogen Compounds with Amino and Ester Groups
Cage Compounds
Radicals
References
Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth
Reviews
Arsenic
Tertiary Arsines
Heteroatom-Arsenic Species
Cyclic Compounds
Acids, Esters, and Alcohols
Arsenic (V) Compounds
Antimony
Antimony (III) as an Acceptor
Antimony (III) as a Donor
General (Tertiary Antimony)
Antimony(V), General
Antimony(V) as an Acceptor
Bismuth
Bismuth(III)
Bismuth(V)
References
Chalcogens
Oxygen
Sulfur
Polysulfur Compounds
Sulfur(II) Compounds
Cyclic Sulfur-Nitrogen Compounds
Sulfur(IV) Compounds
Sulfur(VI) Compounds
Selenium
Tellurium
References
Halogens and Pseudohalogens
Halogens
Interhalogen Ions
Oxides and Oxo Cations
Halogen Derivatives of Pentafluoroorthoselenic and Telluric Acids
Fluorine
Bromine
Iodine
Pseudohalogen Compounds of Main Group Elements
Complexes of Gallium and Indium
Compounds with Elements of Group V
Compounds with Elements of Group VI
Pseudohalo Complexes of Transition Metals
Hafnium and Zirconium
Chronium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten
Manganese, Technetium, and Thenium
Iron and Osmium
Cobalt, Rhodium, and Iridium
Nickel, Palladium, and Platinum
Copper, Silver, and Gold
Zinc, Cadmium, and Mercury
Pseudohalo Complexes of Inner Transition Metals
References
Noble Gases
Krypton
Xenon
Radon
References
Yttrium, Scandium, Lanthanides and Actinides
The Elements
New Method of Purification
Lanthanide Ions as Reducing Agents
Phase Relationships
High Pressure synthesis
Borides
Fluorides
Lanthanide Nitrates
Double Oxides
Carbides
Mixed Carbides
Isocyanate and Isothiocyanates
Carboxylates
Thiophosphates
Alkoxides
Fluorinated Acetonylpyrazolides
Carbonyls
References
Titanium, Zirconium and Hafnium
Bromides
Alkoxides
Cyclooctatetraenes
Alkoxy Halo Complexes
Oxotitanium Complexes
Silylmethyl and Related Complexes
Complexes Containing Methylbenzene
Direct Synthesis
Synthesis by Ligand Exchange
β-DiKetonate Complexes
Cyclopentadienyl Compounds
Zirconium Hydrocarbyls
Ferrocenyl Titanium
References
Vanadium, Niobium, Tantalum
Vanadium
Halides, Oxohalides, and Adducts
Bronzes and Vanadites
Oxides and Vanadates
Other Simple Compounds
Coordination Compounds
Niobium and Tantalum
General
Halides, Oxohalides, and Adducts
Oxides, Niobates, Tantalates, and Other Oxide Phases
Other Simple Compounds
Coordination Compounds
References
Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten
General
Chromium
Oxides and Hydroxides
Chromâtes and Chromites
Halogen-Containing Compounds of Chromium
Refractory and Related Compounds
Miscellaneous
Molybdenum
Oxides and Their Hydrates
Simple Molybdates
Isopoly Compounds
Heteropoly Compounds
Thiomolybdates and Chalcogenides
Halogen-Containing Compounds
Miscellaneous
Tungsten
Oxides
Tungsten Bronzes and Simple Tungstates
Isopoly and Heteropoly Tungstates
Halogen-Containing Compounds
Miscellaneous Compounds
References
Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium
General
Manganese
Lower Oxidation States
Manganese(II)
Higher Oxidation States
Technetium
Rhenium
Rhenium(I)
Rhenium(II)
Rhenium(III)
Rhenium(IV)
Rhenium(V)
Rhenium(VI)
Rhenium(VII)
References
Iron
General
Compounds with Carbon Donors
Compounds with Nitrogen Donors
Compounds with Oxygen Donors
Compounds with Sulfur Donors
Compounds with Halogen Donors
Miscellaneous
References
Cobalt and Nickel
General
Low Oxidation States - Cobalt(-I), Cobalt(O), and Cobalt(I)
Carbonyls
Phosphine Complexes
Nitrosyls
Other Low-Valent Cobalt Complexes
Low-Valent Nickel Complexes
Carbonyls
Phosphine Complexes
Nitrosyls
Other Low-Valent Nickel Complexes
Cobalt(II) and Nickel(II) Complexes
Complexes with Heavy Donor Atoms
Dimeric and Oligomeric Complexes
Complexes of Macrocyclic Ligands
Oxidative and Reductive Syntheses
Cobalt(III) Complexes
Synthesis by Displacement of Labile Ligands
Binuclear and Oligonuclear Complexes
Unusual Monomeric Cobalt(lll) Complexes
Separation of Cobalt(III) Complexes
Higher Oxidation States
Nickel(III)
Cobalt(V)
References
The Platinum Metals. Part I: Ruthenium, Osmium, Rhodium and Iridium
Introduction
The Chemistry of Ruthenium and Osmium
Group VII Donors
Group VI Donors
Group V Donors
Group IV Donors
Metallation Reactions
The Chemistry of Rhodium and Iridium
Group VII Donors
Group VI Donors
Group V Donors
Group IV Donors
Metallation Reactions and Complexes Containing Metal-Carbon σ-Bonds
References
The Platinum Metals. Part II: Palladium and Platinum
Introduction
Group VII Donors
Group VI Donors
Group V Donors
Group IV Donors
Metallation Reactions and Complexes Containing Metal-Carbon σ-Bonds
References
Copper
General
Copper(I) Compounds
Copper(II)
Copper(II) - Dimers and Polymers
Miscellaneous
References
Silver and GOld
General
Compounds Containing (Ag,Au)-C Bonds
Alkyl, Aryl, and Related Groups
Isocyanide and Carbene Complexes
Other Compounds
Simple Salts and Other Complexes
Simple Salts
Nitrogen Donors
Chalcogen Donors
Miscellaneous Compounds
References
Zinc, Cadmium and Mercury
General Inorganic Compounds
Complex and Coordination Compounds
Organometallic Compounds
Organoadmium
Organomercury
Organozinc
Compounds with Metal-Metal Bonds
References
Metalloporphyrin Synthesis
Some Common Metalloporphyrins
Methods of Metalloporphyrin Synthesis
Group I A
Group II A
Group III A
Group IV A
Group V A
Groups IIIB, IV B, V B
Group VI B
Group VII B
Iron
Cobalt
Ruthenium, Rhodium, Iridium, Osmium
Nickel, Palladium, Platinum
Group I B
Group II B
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483213880