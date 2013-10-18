Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry, Volume 9
1st Edition
Editors: Ralph Wheeler
eBook ISBN: 9780444626684
Paperback ISBN: 9780444626721
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th October 2013
Page Count: 128
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- Section A: Quantum Chemistry
- Chapter One. Ligand Steric Descriptors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cone Angles
- 3 Solid Angles
- 4 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter Two. Efficient Monomer-Based Quantum Chemistry Methods for Molecular and Ionic Clusters
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction and Overview
- 2 Generalized Many-Body Expansion
- 3 Symmetry-Adapted Perturbation Theory for Clusters
- 4 XPol + SAPT with Empirical Dispersion
- 5 Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Section B: Bioinformatics
- Chapter Three. Atomistic Modelling of Phosphopeptide Recognition for Modular Domains
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Examples of Modelling of Phosphopeptide and Modular Domain Binding
- 4 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Index
- Cumulative Index
Description
Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry provides timely and critical reviews of important topics in computational chemistry as applied to all chemical disciplines. Topics covered include quantum chemistry, molecular mechanics, force fields, chemical education, and applications in academic and industrial settings. Focusing on the most recent literature and advances in the field, each article covers a specific topic of importance to computational chemists.
Key Features
- Quantum chemistry
- Molecular mechanics
- Force fields
- Chemical education and applications in academic and industrial settings
Readership
Researchers and students interested in computational chemistry
Details
About the Editors
Ralph Wheeler Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
