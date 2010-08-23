Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section A
- Advancements in Molecular Dynamics Simulations of Biomolecules on Graphical Processing Units
- Quantum Chemistry on Graphics Processing Units
- Computing Free-Energy Profiles using Multidimensional Potentials of Mean Force and Polynomial Quadrature Methods
- QM/MM Alchemical Free Energy Simulations: Challenges and Recent Developments
- Deciphering Structural Fingerprints for Metalloproteins with Quantum Chemical Calculations
- Ab initio Electron Propagator Methods:Applications to Fullerenes and Nucleic Acid Fragments
- Using Density Functional Theory methods for modeling induction and dispersion interactions in ligand-protein complexes
- Theoretical Calculations of Acid Dissociation Constants: A Review Article
- Antibiotics Targeting the Ribosome: Structure Based Design and the Nobel Prize
- Insights into the role of conformational transitions and metal ion binding in RNA catalysis from molecular simulations
- Atomistic Modeling of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
Dong Xu, Mark J. Williamson, Ross C. Walker
Andreas W. Gotz, Thorsten Wole, Ross C. Walker
Jonah Z. Vilseck and Orlando Acevedo
Wei Yang, Qiang Cui, Donghong Min, and Hongzhi Li
Section B
Yan Ling and Yong Zhang
Viatcheslav G. Zakrzewski, Olga Dolgounitcheva, Alexander V. Zakjevskii and J. V. Ortiz
Section C
Hunter Utkov, Maura Livengood, and Mauricio Cafiero
Kristin S. Alongi and George C. Shields
Edward C. Sherer
Section D
Tai-Sung Lee, George M. Giambasu, Darrin M. York
C. Heath Turner, Xian Wang, Kah Chun Lau, Wei An, and Brett I. Dunlap
Section E
- Modelling signalling processes across cellular membranes using a mesoscopic approach
- Folding of conjugated proteins
George Khelashvili and Daniel Harries
Dalit Shental-Bechor, Oshrit Arviv, Tzachi Hagai, and Yaakov Levy
Section F
- Mean-force scoring functions for protein-ligand binding
Sheng-You Huang and Xiaoqin Zou
Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry is a new periodical providing timely and critical reviews of important topics in computational chemistry as applied to all chemical disciplines. Topics covered include quantum chemistry, molecular mechanics, force fields, chemical education, and applications in academic and industrial settings. Each volume is organized into (thematic) sections with contributions written by experts. Focusing on the most recent literature and advances in the field, each article covers a specific topic of importance to computational chemists. Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry is a "must" for researchers and students wishing to stay up-to-date on current developments in computational chemistry.
- Broad coverage of computational chemistry and up-to-date information
Topics covered include bioinformatics, drug discovery, protein NMR, simulation methodologies, and applications in academic and industrial settings
Each chapter reviews the most recent literature on a specific topic of interest to computational chemists
Researchers and students interested in computational chemistry
