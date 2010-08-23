Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444535528, 9780444535535

Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry, Volume 6

1st Edition

Editors: Ralph Wheeler David Spellmeyer
eBook ISBN: 9780444535535
Paperback ISBN: 9780444535528
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd August 2010
Page Count: 344
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
275.00
233.75
284.54
241.86
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
241.00
204.85
260.00
221.00
160.00
136.00
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section A

  1. Advancements in Molecular Dynamics Simulations of Biomolecules on Graphical Processing Units

    2. Dong Xu, Mark J. Williamson, Ross C. Walker

  2. Quantum Chemistry on Graphics Processing Units

    3. Andreas W. Gotz, Thorsten Wole, Ross C. Walker

  3. Computing Free-Energy Profiles using Multidimensional Potentials of Mean Force and Polynomial Quadrature Methods

    4. Jonah Z. Vilseck and Orlando Acevedo

  4. QM/MM Alchemical Free Energy Simulations: Challenges and Recent Developments

    5. Wei Yang, Qiang Cui, Donghong Min, and Hongzhi Li

    Section B

  5. Deciphering Structural Fingerprints for Metalloproteins with Quantum Chemical Calculations

    6. Yan Ling and Yong Zhang

  6. Ab initio Electron Propagator Methods:Applications to Fullerenes and Nucleic Acid Fragments

    7. Viatcheslav G. Zakrzewski, Olga Dolgounitcheva, Alexander V. Zakjevskii and J. V. Ortiz

    Section C

  7. Using Density Functional Theory methods for modeling induction and dispersion interactions in ligand-protein complexes

    8. Hunter Utkov, Maura Livengood, and Mauricio Cafiero

  8. Theoretical Calculations of Acid Dissociation Constants: A Review Article

    9. Kristin S. Alongi and George C. Shields

  9. Antibiotics Targeting the Ribosome: Structure Based Design and the Nobel Prize

    10. Edward C. Sherer

    Section D

  10. Insights into the role of conformational transitions and metal ion binding in RNA catalysis from molecular simulations

    11. Tai-Sung Lee, George M. Giambasu, Darrin M. York

  11. Atomistic Modeling of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

C. Heath Turner, Xian Wang, Kah Chun Lau, Wei An, and Brett I. Dunlap

Section E

  1. Modelling signalling processes across cellular membranes using a mesoscopic approach

    2. George Khelashvili and Daniel Harries

  2. Folding of conjugated proteins

Dalit Shental-Bechor, Oshrit Arviv, Tzachi Hagai, and Yaakov Levy

Section F

  1. Mean-force scoring functions for protein-ligand binding

Sheng-You Huang and Xiaoqin Zou

Description

Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry is a new periodical providing timely and critical reviews of important topics in computational chemistry as applied to all chemical disciplines. Topics covered include quantum chemistry, molecular mechanics, force fields, chemical education, and applications in academic and industrial settings. Each volume is organized into (thematic) sections with contributions written by experts. Focusing on the most recent literature and advances in the field, each article covers a specific topic of importance to computational chemists. Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry is a "must" for researchers and students wishing to stay up-to-date on current developments in computational chemistry.

Key Features

  • Broad coverage of computational chemistry and up-to-date information
    Topics covered include bioinformatics, drug discovery, protein NMR, simulation methodologies, and applications in academic and industrial settings
    Each chapter reviews the most recent literature on a specific topic of interest to computational chemists

Readership

Researchers and students interested in computational chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444535535
Paperback ISBN:
9780444535528

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Ralph Wheeler Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

David Spellmeyer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Nodality, Inc., CA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.