Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444532503, 9780080932781

Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: Ralph Wheeler David Spellmeyer
eBook ISBN: 9780080932781
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444532503
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 20th November 2008
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
296.36
251.91
220.00
187.00
290.00
246.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
275.00
233.75
241.00
204.85
170.00
144.50
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Bioinformatics (Section Editor: Wei Wang)

  1. Structural Perspectives on Protein Evolution Eric Franzosa and Yu Xia

  2. Introduction

  3. Determinants of Evolutionary Rate
  4. Theoretical Advances
  5. Empirical Results: Single Proteins
  6. Empirical Results: Higher Order Properties

  7. Summation Acknowledgements References

  8. Predicting Selectivity and Druggability in Drug Discovery Alan C. Cheng

  9. Introduction

  10. Selectivity
  11. Druggability
  12. Conclusion References

Section 2: Biological Modeling (Section Editor: Nathan Barker)

  1. Machine Learning for Protein Structure and Function Prediction Robert Ezra Langlois and Hui Lu

  2. Introduction

  3. Machine Learning Problem Formulations
  4. Applications in Protein Structure and Function Modeling

  5. Discussion and Future Outlook Acknowledgements References

  6. Modeling Protein-Protein and Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions: Structure, Thermodynamics, and Kinetics Huan-Xiang Zhou, Sanbo Qin and Harianto Tjong

  7. Introduction

  8. Building Structural Models
  9. Prediction of Binding Affinities
  10. Prediction of Binding Rates
  11. Dynamics within Native Complexes and During Complex Formation
  12. Summary Points References

  1. Analysing Protein NMR pH-titration Curves Jens Erik Nielsen

  2. Introduction

  3. Fitting Protein Titration Curves

  4. Conclusion and Outlook References

  5. Implicit Solvent Simulations of Biomolecules in Cellular Environments Michael Feig, Seiichiro Tanizaki and Maryam Sayadi

  6. Introduction

  7. Theory
  8. Applications and Challenges
  9. Summary and Outlook Acknowledgements References

Section 3: Simulation Methodologies (Section Editor: Carlos Simmerling)

  1. Implicit Solvent Models in Molecular Dynamics Simulations: A Brief Overview Alexey Onufriev

  2. Introduction

  3. Implicit Solvent Framework

  4. Conclusions and Outlook Acknowledgments References

  5. Comparing MD Simulations and NMR Relaxation Parameters Vance Wong and David A. Case

  6. Introduction

  7. Internal Motions and Flexibility
  8. Overall Tumbling and Rotational Diffusion
  9. Conclusions Acknowledgements References

Description

Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry is a new periodical providing timely and critical reviews of important topics in computational chemistry as applied to all chemical disciplines. Topics covered include quantum chemistry, molecular mechanics, force fields, chemical education, and applications in academic and industrial settings. Each volume is organized into (thematic) sections with contributions written by experts. Focusing on the most recent literature and advances in the field, each article covers a specific topic of importance to computational chemists. Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry is a "must" for researchers and students wishing to stay up-to-date on current developments in computational chemistry.

Key Features

  • Broad coverage of computational chemistry and up-to-date information
  • Topics covered include bioinformatics, drug discovery, protein NMR, simulation methodologies, and applications in academic and industrial settings
  • Each chapter reviews the most recent literature on a specific topic of interest to computational chemists

Readership

Researchers and students interested in computational chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080932781
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444532503

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Ralph Wheeler Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

David Spellmeyer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Nodality, Inc., CA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.