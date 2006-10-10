Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528223, 9780080465425

Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: David Spellmeyer
eBook ISBN: 9780080465425
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528223
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th October 2006
Page Count: 346
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
20500.00
17425.00
314.54
267.36
175.00
148.75
290.00
246.50
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
241.00
204.85
215.00
182.75
170.00
144.50
275.00
233.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Chemical Education (T. Zielinski)

  1. Real World Kinetics via Simulations (F.A. Houle, W.D. Hinsberg).

Section 2: Quantum Mechanical Methods (T.D. Crawford).

  1. Explicitly Correlated Approaches for Electronic Structure Computations (E.F. Valeev).
  2. Hybrid Methods: ONIOM (QM:MM) and QM/MM (T. Vreven, K. Morokuma).
  3. On the Selection of Domains and Pairs in Local Correlation Treatments (H.-J. Werner, K. Pflüger).

Section 3: Molecular Modeling Methods (C. Simmerling).

  1. Simulations of Temperature and Pressure Unfolding Peptides and Proteins with Replica Exchange Molecular Dynamics (A.E. Garcia et al.).
  2. Hybrid Explicit/Implicit Solvation Methods (A. Okur, C. Simmerling).

Section 4: Advances in QSAR/QSPR (Y. Martin).

  1. Variable Selection QSAR and Model Validation (A. Tropsha).
  2. Machine Learning in Computational Chemistry (B.B. Goldman, W.P. Walters).
  3. Molecular Similarity: Advances in Methods, Applications, and Validations in Virtual Screening and QSAR (A. Bender et al.).

Section 5: Applications of Computational Methods (H. Carlson, J. Madura).

  1. Cytochrome P450 Enzymes: Computational Approaches to Substrate Prediction (A. Verras et al.).
  2. Recent Advances in Design of Small-Molecule Ligands to Target Protein-Protein Interactions (Chao-Yie Yang, Shaomeng Wang).
  3. Accelerating Conformational Transitions in Biomolecular Simulations (D. Hamelberg, J.A. McCammon).
  4. Principal Component Analysis: A Review of its Application on Molecular Dynamics Data (S.A. Mueller Stein et al.).
  5. Solvent Effects on Organic Reactions from QM/MM Simulations (O. Acevedo, W.L. Jorgensen).
  6. Structure-Based Design of New Anti-Bacterial Agents (Haihong Ni, J. Wendoloski).
  7. Recent Evaluations of High Throughput Docking Methods for Pharmaceutical Lead Finding - Consensus and Caveats (W.D. Cornell).

Description

Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry is a new periodical providing timely and critical reviews of important topics in computational chemistry as applied to all chemical disciplines. Topics covered include quantum chemistry, molecular mechanics, force fields, chemical education, and applications in academic and industrial settings. Each volume is organized into (thematic) sections with contributions written by experts. Focusing on the most recent literature and advances in the field, each article covers a specific topic of importance to computational chemists. Annual Reports in Computational Chemistry is a 'must' for researchers and students wishing to stay up-to-date on current developments in computational chemistry.

Key Features

  • Broad coverage of computational chemistry and up-to-date information
  • The topics covered include quantum chemistry, molecular mechanics, force fields, chemical education, and applications in academic and industrial settings
  • Each chapter reviews the most recent literature on a specific topic of interest to computational chemists

Readership

For researchers and students interested in computational chemistry.

Details

No. of pages:
346
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080465425
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444528223

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

David Spellmeyer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Nodality, Inc., CA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.