Annotated C# Standard - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123725110, 9780080550534

Annotated C# Standard

1st Edition

Authors: Jon Jagger Nigel Perry Peter Sestoft
eBook ISBN: 9780080550534
Paperback ISBN: 9780123725110
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 30th July 2007
Page Count: 864
Description

Standards, while being definitive, do not usually serve as the best reference to the use of a programming language. Books on languages usually are able to explain usage better, but lack the definitive precision of a standard. Annotated C# Standard combines the two; it is the standard with added explanatory material.

Key Features

  • Written by members of the standards committee
  • Annotates the standard with practical implementation advice
  • The definitive reference to the C# International Standard

Readership

Professional programmers working in the Microsoft .NET platform, from beginning to advanced, including students of programming and C# developers.

Table of Contents

Foreword; Introduction; Scope; Conformance; Normative references; Definitions; Notational conventions; Acronyms and abbreviations; General description; Language overview; Lexical Structure; Basic Concepts; Types; Variables; Conversions; Expressions; Statements; Namespaces; Classes; Structs; Arrays; Interfaces; Enums; Delegates; Exceptions; Attributes; Unsafe Code; Generics; Iterators

About the Author

Jon Jagger

Affiliations and Expertise

JSL Consulting Limited, Somerset, United Kingdom

Nigel Perry

Affiliations and Expertise

Computer Scientist, New Zealand

Peter Sestoft

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Veterinary and Agricultural University, Frederiksberg, Denmark

