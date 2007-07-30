Annotated C# Standard
1st Edition
Description
Standards, while being definitive, do not usually serve as the best reference to the use of a programming language. Books on languages usually are able to explain usage better, but lack the definitive precision of a standard. Annotated C# Standard combines the two; it is the standard with added explanatory material.
Key Features
- Written by members of the standards committee
- Annotates the standard with practical implementation advice
- The definitive reference to the C# International Standard
Readership
Professional programmers working in the Microsoft .NET platform, from beginning to advanced, including students of programming and C# developers.
Table of Contents
Foreword; Introduction; Scope; Conformance; Normative references; Definitions; Notational conventions; Acronyms and abbreviations; General description; Language overview; Lexical Structure; Basic Concepts; Types; Variables; Conversions; Expressions; Statements; Namespaces; Classes; Structs; Arrays; Interfaces; Enums; Delegates; Exceptions; Attributes; Unsafe Code; Generics; Iterators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2007
- Published:
- 30th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080550534
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123725110
About the Author
Jon Jagger
Affiliations and Expertise
JSL Consulting Limited, Somerset, United Kingdom
Nigel Perry
Affiliations and Expertise
Computer Scientist, New Zealand
Peter Sestoft
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Veterinary and Agricultural University, Frederiksberg, Denmark