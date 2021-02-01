Annotated Atlas of Coastal and Marine Winds
1st Edition
Description
Coastal and marine scientists, and engineers, study phenomena that are affected directly by weather and climate. Wind moves waves, and waves move the sediments that shape landforms and the nutrients that support and change ecosystems. Wind also brings the atmospheric moisture and thermal contrasts in air masses that give rise to fronts, tropical cyclones, mid-latitude wave cyclones, and other phenomena that can create severe weather to which coastal and marine ecosystems must adapt.
Yet, few coastal and marine scientists and engineers have formal background in atmospheric science. To make matters worse, accessibility to the most recent and complete atmospheric datasets is often limited, either because they are subscription-based or because they are available only in netCDF format, requiring some effort and expertise to download, process, and map. This book would alleviate these problems by providing a quick-reference guide to the major prevailing near-surface wind systems of value to coastal and marine scientists and engineers, along with concise explanations of the features that cause these winds and a quick qualitative assessment to the amount of moisture that such winds typically carry.
Key Features
- Presents a simple summary of atmospheric process in text blocks, on the same page as each map
- Provides a quick reference about prevailing global and regional wind patterns and moisture transport for understanding pollution patterns, prevailing storm tracks, climatology deviations, and atmosphere-ocean relationships
- Includes easy-to-access summary information about prevailing wind directions, sea level pressure, and water vapor flux, all in one place
Readership
Coastal and marine Earth and environmental sciences and engineering, including oceanography, atmospheric sciences, environmental sciences, environmental engineering, civil engineering, geology, geography, urban and regional planning, wetland ecology, chemistry
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction
Part II: Monthly Wind Patterns
Part III: Diurnal Wind Patterns
Part IV: Tracks of Severe Coastal and Marine Storms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200612
About the Authors
Nazla Bushra
Nazla Bushra is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences at Louisiana State University. Her research interests include the polar vortex and impacts of its variability on surface environmental features, drought in the south-central United States, and Big Data applications in geoscience.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences, Louisiana State University, USA
Robert Rohli
Robert V. Rohli is Professor in the Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences at Louisiana State University. He has authored or co-authored 56 refereed journal articles (27 as first author), four editions of Climatology (Jones and Bartlett), two editions of Exploring Physical Geography (McGraw-Hill), Florida Weather and Climate (University Press of Florida), Louisiana Weather and Climate (Jones and Bartlett), three editions of (Study Guide to Accompany Aguado and Burt’s Understanding Weather and Climate), and co-edited Selected Readings in Applied Climatology (Cambridge Scholars Publishing). His interests are in coastal meteorology, atmospheric circulation variability, and air-sea interactions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences, Louisiana State University, USA
