Annotated Atlas of Coastal and Marine Winds

Coastal and marine scientists, and engineers, study phenomena that are affected directly by weather and climate. Wind moves waves, and waves move the sediments that shape landforms and the nutrients that support and change ecosystems. Wind also brings the atmospheric moisture and thermal contrasts in air masses that give rise to fronts, tropical cyclones, mid-latitude wave cyclones, and other phenomena that can create severe weather to which coastal and marine ecosystems must adapt.

Yet, few coastal and marine scientists and engineers have formal background in atmospheric science. To make matters worse, accessibility to the most recent and complete atmospheric datasets is often limited, either because they are subscription-based or because they are available only in netCDF format, requiring some effort and expertise to download, process, and map. This book would alleviate these problems by providing a quick-reference guide to the major prevailing near-surface wind systems of value to coastal and marine scientists and engineers, along with concise explanations of the features that cause these winds and a quick qualitative assessment to the amount of moisture that such winds typically carry.