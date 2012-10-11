Ankle Arthritis, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 29-4
1st Edition
Authors: Jesse Burks
eBook ISBN: 9781455747672
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749447
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
Topics include: Tibiotalocalcaneal Arthrodesis; Conservative Management of Ankle Arthritis; Ankle Arthrodiastasis and Interpositional Ankle Exostectomy; Ankle Arthrodesis; Revision of Failed Ankle Implants; Osteochondral Talar Lesions and Defects; and Supramalleolar Osteotomies for Ankle Arthritis.
About the Authors
Jesse Burks Author
