Anisotropic Particle Assemblies
1st Edition
Synthesis, Assembly, Modeling, and Applications
Description
Anisotropic Particle Assemblies: Synthesis, Assembly, Modeling, and Applications covers the synthesis, assembly, modeling, and applications of various types of anisotropic particles. Topics such as chemical synthesis and scalable fabrication of colloidal molecules, molecular mimetic self-assembly, directed assembly under external fields, theoretical and numerical multi-scale modeling, anisotropic materials with novel interfacial properties, and the applications of these topics in renewable energy, intelligent micro-machines, and biomedical fields are discussed in depth. Contributors to this book are internationally known experts who have been actively studying each of these subfields for many years.
This book is an invaluable reference for researchers and chemical engineers who are working at the intersection of physics, chemistry, chemical engineering, and materials science and engineering. It educates students, trains the next generation of researchers, and stimulates continuous development in this rapidly emerging area for new materials and innovative technologies.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage on new developments in anisotropic particles
- Features chapters written by emerging and leading experts in each of the subfields
- Contains information that will appeal to a broad spectrum of professionals, including but not limited to chemical engineers, chemists, physicists, and materials scientists and engineers
- Serves as both a reference book for researchers and a textbook for graduate students
Readership
Graduate students, scientists, and researchers in academia and industry working in the fields of chemical engineering, chemistry, and physics
Table of Contents
- Recent advances in the synthesis of anisotropic particles
Mona Treguer-Delapierre, Alexandra Madeira, Celine Hubert and Serge Ravaine
2. Shape control in the synthesis of colloidal semiconductor nanocrystals
Zeke Liu, Wanli Ma and Xingchen Ye
3. On the mechanistic studies of the growth of anisotropic particles (theory and simulation)
Matteo Salvalaglio
4. Molecular mimetic self-assembly of anisotropic particles
Theodore Hueckel and Stefano Sacanna
5. Directed assembly of anisotropic particles under external fields
Fuduo Ma, Xingfu Yang and Ning Wu
6. Computational simulations for particles at interfaces
Francois Sicard and Alberto Striolo
7. Anisotropic particles at fluid-fluid interfaces
(experiment)
Laura C. Bradley, Wei-Han Chen and Daeyeon Lee
8. Theoretical approaches to investigate anisotropic particles at fluid interfaces
Fernando Bresme
9. Design and synthesis of structured particles for next-generation lithium-ion batteries
Jian Zhu and Da Deng
10. Active colloids: Toward an intelligent micromachine
Weijie Huang, Rui Cheng, Leidong Mao and Yiping Zhao
11. Noble metal nanoparticles with anisotropy in shape and surface functionality for biomedical applications
Domenico Marson, Ye Yang, Stefan Guldin and Paola Posocco
12. Outlook and future directions
Alberto Striolo, Daeyeon Lee and Ning Wu
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 16th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128041093
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128040690
About the Editor
Ning Wu
Prof. Ning Wu is Associate Professor in the Chemical and Biological Engineering Department at the Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO, USA. He obtained his PhD in Chemical Engineering in 2008 from Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA. His research goal is to study and understand the fundamental principles of self- and guided-assembly of nano-“building blocks”. HIs awards include the Porter Ogden Jacobus Honorific Fellowship and the Kristine M. Layn Award from Princeton University, and the National Science Foundation CAREER award for his research in anisotropic particles. He has published more than 35 articles in international scientific journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colorado, USA
Daeyeon Lee
Prof. Daeyeon Lee is Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA. He obtained his PhD in 2007 in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA. His research efforts include the understanding of the behavior of Janus particles at fluid interfaces. Prof. Lee has published more than 85 articles in international scientific journals and he has given more than 60 invited presentations at international conferences. He has received numerous academic honors and awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Alberto Striolo
Dr. Alberto Striolo is Professor of Molecular Thermodynamics in the Department of Chemical Engineering, University College London, London, UK. He obtained a PhD in Chemical Engineering in 2002 from the University of Padova, Italy. His research interests focus on fundamental properties of interfaces, which he studies using an arsenal of computational and sometimes experimental techniques. Applications range from energy storage in electric double layer capacitors, to innovative manufacturing and energy production technologies, as well as particulate systems. Prof. Striolo was awarded the University of Oklahoma Presidential Professorship (2013), the American Chemical Society, COMP division, HP Outstanding Junior Faculty Award (2011), and the University of Oklahoma Regents’ Award for Superior Research and Creative Activity (2011). Author of over 130 peer-reviewed journal articles, Prof. Striolo has been elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and Fellow of the Institute of Physics (2017).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, University College London, London, UK