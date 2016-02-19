Anionic Polymerization: Principles and Practice describes the unique nature of the anionic mechanism of polymerization. This book is composed of two parts encompassing 11 chapters that cover the aspects of the synthetic possibilities inherent in this system. Part I deals with the various aspects of anionic polymerization mechanism, including the monomers, initiators, solvents, and the involved initiation and propagation reactions. This part also describes the copolymerization and organolithium polymerization reactions of styrene and dienes. Part II explores the applications of anionic polymerization in polymer synthesis. This part specifically tackles the synthesis of narrow molecular weight, branched and α,ω-difunctional polymers, and block copolymers. Polymer chemists and researchers who work in the chemical industry and who would wish to utilize the unique features of anionic polymerization in the synthesis of new products will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

1. Classification of Polymerization Reactions

2. Origins of the Anionic Polymerization Mechanism

3. Anionic Polymerization and Molecular Weights

4. Special Features of Homogeneous Anionic Polymerization

References

Part I The Nature and Mechanism of Anionic Polymerization

Chapter 2 Monomers, Initiators, and Solvents

Table 2.1. Monomers Based on Carbon-Carbon Double (and Triple) Bonds

Table 2.2. Monomers Based on Carbon-Heteroatom Multiple Bonds (Heterounsaturates)

Table 2.3. Cyclic Monomers (Heterocyclics)

References

Chapter 3 The Initiation Reaction

1. Aromatic Complexes of Alkali Metals

2. The Alkali Metals

3. Organolithium Initiation

References

Chapter 4 The Propagation Reaction

1. Vinyl Monomers

2. Polar Vinyl Monomers

3. Heterocyclics

References

Chapter 5 Association Phenomena in Organolithium Polymerization

1. Association of Propagating Chain Ends in Nonpolar Solvents

2. Effect of a Polar Solvent on Association of Organolithium Polymers in Nonpolar Solvents

3. Association and Solvation Equilibria

4. Effect of Alkyllithium Initiators on Chain-End Association (Cross Association)

References

Chapter 6 Copolymerization

1. Early Studies

2. Later Work

3. Copolymerization of Styrene and 1,3-Dienes

References

Chapter 7 Organolithium Polymerization of Dienes

1. Chain Microstructure: Effect of Initiator and Solvents

2. The Nature of the Propagating Carbon-Lithium Bond in the Polymerization of 1,3-Dienes

3. Chain Structure and Mechanism of Polymerization

References

Part II Applications of Anionic Polymerization in Polymer Synthesis

Chapter 8 Molecular Weights and Their Distribution

1. Anionic Polymerization and the Poisson Distribution of Molecular Weights

2. Factors Affecting the Molecular Weight and Its Distribution

3. Synthesis of Polymers with a Narrow Molecular Weight Distribution

References

Chapter 9 Block Copolymers

1. Synthesis by Anionic Polymerization

2. Anionic Block Copolymers of Two or More Monomers

3. Morphology and Structure-Property Relations of ABA Triblock Copolymers

References

Chapter 10 Synthesis of Branched Polymers

1. Graft Copolymers and Comb-Branched Polymers

2. Star-Branched Polymers

References

Chapter 11 α,ω-Difunctional Polymers

References

Index



